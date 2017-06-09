Teardown reveals Apple’s new 21.5-inch iMac is surprisingly upgradable

This is also interesting in light of Apple’s upcoming iMac Pro.

Apple hasn’t offered an iMac with expandable memory or modular CPU in years and the move will likely have a big say in one’s decision to purchase the new iMac, as fans might feel more comfortable investing in a machine that they can later upgrade. The most notable thing that was found out from the teardowns was that the RAM and CPU on the new iMac are user-upgradeable.

It has aggressively criticized Apple in the past for producing products that are not user-repairable or user-upgradable.

Additionally, the new iMac actually has a “socketed” CPU that can also be replaced.

According to iFixit, they note that while accessing the innards of the computer isn’t particularly easy, but not impossible. “Maybe even probable”, iFixit swoons.

“A tinker-happy user (armed with the right tools and guide) could at least double the base 8 GB of memory, turning their new iMac with Retina Display into an iMac Semi-Pro”, iFixit’s Julia Bluff wrote.

That’s mostly due to the issues users will encounter trying to pry the machine open in the first place, but it’s still better than the 2015 model, which scored a lowly 1/10.

Still, the internal configuration is good news for people who plan to keep their Macs long past their warranty periods and want the option to upgrade their most essential components.

This news came to us via iFixit, which has already managed to get its hands on a new iMac to perform a teardown, revealing some key changes in design that make it possible to upgrade.