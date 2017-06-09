Tehran attackers fought for ISIS, Iran says

Islamic State threatened attacks in Saudi Arabia after the militant group claimed responsibility for assaults in Tehran that killed at least 17 people, Site Intelligence monitoring group reported on Friday.

Trump said “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif then quickly responded on Twitter, saying, “Repugnant White House statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by U.S. clients”.

Two guards, 10 government staffers, and five civilians were killed in the Wednesday attacks which targeted the country’s parliament and shrine of the late founder of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Police patrol outside Iran’s parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. After prayers at Tehran University, a long procession left the centre of the capital headed for Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery, near the Khomeini mausoleum, 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

The ministry also published pictures of their corpses. They never named the country directly, but the implication was clear.

Recent IS propaganda underscores that point too; they have called on Iranian Sunnis to rise up against the Iranian government and ratcheted up their usual attacks on them as well.

All six of the attackers, who all died in the assault, have been identified.

People in the crowds, some crying, chanted “Death to Saudi Arabia” alongside the more customary “Death to America” and slogans against Israel, as they reached out to touch coffins wrapped in flags and covered in flowers. A statement issued Wednesday evening stopped short of alleging direct Saudi involvement but called it “meaningful” that the attacks followed Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he strongly asserted Washington’s support for Riyadh.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had initially played down the attacks, describing them as “firecrackers” that “will not have the slightest effect on the will of the people”.

The attacks in Tehran this week will only “reinforce hatred” for the United States and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s supreme leader said on Friday at a funeral for those killed.

Militant attacks are rare in Tehran and other major cities although two Sunni militant groups, Jaish al-Adl and Jundallah, have been waging a deadly insurgency, mostly in remote areas, for nearly a decade.

“The Iranian nation will go forward”, he added.

The attacks, which struck two of the country’s most symbolic landmarks, were carried out by five armed men, including suicide bombers who blew themselves up.

The video, circulated online, shows a gunman and a bloody, lifeless body of a man lying on the ground next to a desk. A woman was also arrested. He did not elaborate. The US decision was confirmed on the same day as the Tehran attacks.