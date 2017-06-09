Temporary stay granted for death row inmate Robert Melson

The surviving employee crawled out of the freezer and called for help. While he could not identify Melson, prosecutors said Melson told police he had been with the former employee that night. A shoeprint behind the store matched Melson’s shoes and Melson had asked people to provide him with an alibi when he came under investigation, they said.

Melson fatally shot three of the workers while the fourth, Bryant Archer, was shot multiple times but survived, the documents said.

The robbery and shooting took place at this Popeyes on April 15, 1994.

Melson was convicted for the murders in 1996.

‘I could see what was going on, but it kind of went to a blur.

Melson’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m.

States have turned to midazolam, which is a sedative, as the first drug in lethal injection procedures as other drugs became hard to obtain. They argue a federal judge prematurely dismissed their lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the state’s death penalty procedures. They cited midazolam’s use in problematic executions including one in December in which an inmate coughed and heaved for the first 13 minutes of an execution held in December.

Melson’s attorneys argued that Alabama plans to use an ineffective sedative that will not render Melson unconscious before other drugs stop his lungs and heart. Tonight’s execution will be the second execution carried out in two weeks.

The drug was also used in OH in 2014 on Dennis McGuire, and while the execution lasted 20 minutes, he too gasped for air, choked, and tried to sit up during it.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey quickly reacted to the execution of Robert Melson.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied an Alabama inmate’s request to halt his execution. Her family issued a statement saying that three young people lost their lives for “a few hundred dollars” and criticized court filings on behalf of Melson that challenged the state’s execution procedure as inhumane.

“Upon consideration of the application of counsel for the applicant, it is ordered that execution of the sentence of death is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the court”, stated a document signed by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and released on Thursday evening.

The Attorney General’s Office has argued that the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts have already ruled that midazolam can be used as part of the lethal injection drug cocktail.