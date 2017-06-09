Ten people remain in critical condition after London Bridge attack: Health Authority

The force said formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas’s next of kin had been informed.

The Labour mayor told the BBC that the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the attackers but said said that “there’s no doubt that fewer police officers means we are in more danger”.

More than 40 people were injured in the attack. Nearly 50 were injured.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”, police said.

Thomas’ girlfriend was seriously injured after being hit by the attackers’ van.

Ms Boden worked at Guy’s Hospital in London Bridge. The announcement comes shortly after authorities recovered a body from the Thames River in east London.

If the body is identified as his, he would be an eighth victim.

London police said earlier they had recovered a body from the river in their search for Xavier Thomas, a 45-year-old missing since the weekend attack.

Two men are now in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

The marksmen are charged as they train their guns on the attackers, with one knifeman, who appears to be Butt, swinging his weapon wildly towards an officer. Police also arrested two 20-year-old men in Manchester in connection with last month’s suicide bombing that killed 22 children and adults attending a concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. He changed, she said, when he went to Britain about a year ago and was seduced by radical views propagated on the internet. “But I did my best, and I think he was worn down on the inside”, she said.

“I’m not blaming anybody”, Amato said.

Police have identified the attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

All three assailants in Saturday’s attack were fatally shot by police within eight minutes of the first emergency calls.

■ Rachid Redouane: Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, gave his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname.

Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan. The company was looking into Italian media reports that Zaghba also was a former employee.

At least two of the men were known to British intelligence and law-enforcement officials, raising questions about whether anything could have been done to prevent the assault.

Youssef Zaghba is said to have told Italian police “I’m going to be a terrorist” when he was stopped trying to travel to Syria a year ago.

The paper states he was stopped in March 2016 and was suspected of having tried to travel to Syria via Turkey.

The agencies say they have disrupted 18 plots since 2013, including five in recent months. A court later decided there was insufficient evidence to try him and dropped the charges.