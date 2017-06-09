Texas grand jury indicts deputy, husband in death of man

HOUSTON  A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a Houston-area restaurant.

According to attorneys, the video shows Terry Thompson, 41, on top of 24-year-old John Hernandez.

Scot Courtney, an attorney for Terry Thompson who says his client was acting out of self-defense, thinks the grand jury process was rushed by the protesters and they did not have time to consider all the evidence. Both turned themselves in about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page. They posted bond and were released, reports CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV. Some viewers may find the following video disturbing ” We believe that this grand jury true bill is a reflection of our community’s belief that a crime occurred”, Harris County DA Kim Ogg said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the first name of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Chauna Thompson.

“We grieve with the Hernandez family and wish them Godspeed during this hard time”. “And today we move one step close to justice for John Hernandez”. Emergency services arrived and then rushed Hernandez to the hospital but after three days he died after doctors had to take him off life support.

“She made no efforts whatsoever to stop the illegal chokehold which led to this killing”, Kallinen said. We had patrol officers at this scene responding to – what looked to them and was reported to them as a fight between two individuals. “They are satisfied with the swift and thorough action of the district attorney’s office and grateful for the work of the grand jury”, said Randall Kallinen, the Hernandez family’s attorney.

Gonzalez has asked the Texas Rangers and U.S. Department of Justice to help investigate the fatal confrontation. Investigators said Terry Thompson confronted Hernandez about his behavior, and a fight began.

“We’ve all worked very hard to try to do what was right and to make sure that at the end justice will prevail”.

A Denny’s employee who witnessed the alleged murder says she and other workers tried to stop Terry but it was to no avail.

Hernandez was Latino and the Thompsons are white, but authorities have not said that race was a factor in the incident.

Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson were indicted Thursday in the death of John Hernandez.

But witnesses say Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself and the husband continued beating him after he was unconscious.

“It’s wrong, you know they shouldn’t have killed the man”. No man is worth taking for the mistake.

“We don’t want anyone else to have to go through this”, his cousin, Yvette Escalante, told KTRK News. “Me and my manager we begged this man”. “When I seen the man turning purple, there was no let up“.”The man was helpless, but they kept on holding him”.

Thompson’s attorney said he was acting in self-defense and that a video that was released does not tell the full story of how the altercation unfolded.