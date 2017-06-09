Texas Lottery announces looming deadline for unclaimed $1 million prize — LAST CALL

If one ticket matches all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, the victor will have the choice of taking the full $435 million jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time cash option of approximately $273.1 million before taxes. As with all Lottery products, players must be 18 years of age or older to purchase POWERBALL tickets.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. He typically wagers a few dollars playing Mega Millions and Powerball. Players must match all five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number to win the jackpot. You cannot cash out a Powerball ticket in another state, simply because they play Powerball as well.

The Virginia Lottery says the victor of a $1 million ticket that was set to expire on June 30 will be announced Friday at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

The jackpot now stands at $435 million, the eighth largest Powerball jackpot in the lottery’s history.

“Well if I hit it all, I’ll guarantee a 100 percent, I’ll keep one million for myself and donate the rest to the food bank of Massachusetts”, David Eckenrod of Southwick told 22News. You can add the Power Play to your ticket as well. The Florida Lottery reinvests 98 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers and transfers to education.

SILive.com will also post the winning numbers.

There are nine ways to win at Powerball.

The victor won Wednesday night by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

Powerball tickets were selling fast in Southwick. The white balls do not need to be in a specific order.

The new annuity value of the jackpot exceeds the $429 million won by New Jersey’s last Powerball jackpot winners, the Smith family of Trenton, who won $429 million last May.

What would you do with $375 million? Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at a business in Dillon, South Carolina. When a player wins, he or she is flown to the USA to collect the jackpot in person. It continues to roll from $40 million each week until the jackpot is won again.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday June 9, with an estimated jackpot of $90 million and cash option of $56 million. Leach won the game’s $310.5 million jackpot on September 30, 2015. “You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game”.