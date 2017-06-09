The 10 Best Quotes About Success From Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard Commencement Address

Just hours before Zuckerberg was scheduled to give his commencement speech, Harvard’s student newspaper The Harvard Crimson was apparently hacked to mock the Facebook CEO with a slew of fake headlines and awkwardly edited photos. Moreover, all other graduates present were moved by his mesmerizing words, as he showed a career path to them.

“Today I want to talk about three ways to create a world where everyone has a sense of goal: by taking on big meaningful projects together, by redefining equality so everyone has the freedom to pursue objective, and by building community across the world”, said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who, like the graduates, is a millennial, started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004.

The CEO and co-founder of Facebook took to his own platform to give a little preview of his address. Zuckerberg’s speech didn’t gain viral notoriety because of his words of wisdom, but because Facebook’s live-stream included some, um, interesting closed-captions.

Even Zuckerberg himself, though, has struggled with finding objective. On Thursday, Harvard University conferred upon Zuckerberg an honorary degree, 12 years after he quit the varsity. He recalled it as the “best memory from Harvard“. Speaking to graduates, he urged them to help their fellow men find their call to a world where machines “steal” jobs from people and that the “instability” of communities makes people turn to isolationism and nationalism instead of working together to solve their problems. Mark told them that because of Facemash, he thought he would get kicked out so he threw a big party.

That idea is gaining attention as more and more jobs become automated and economists worry about a future with a large number of unemployed workers.

Zuckerberg, 33, is the youngest person to deliver a Harvard commencement speech, according to Facebook – a fact that he wanted to highlight to the crowd. “We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure everyone has a cushion to try new ideas”, he said. “It took me about two weeks”, he said in the video.

Mark Zuckerberg’s speech was also witnessed by his parents, who were dreaming about this moment since his first year of college.

But Zuckerberg didn’t just pop by to pick up his degree and then head back to the office. Mark met his wife, Priscilla Chan at Harvard.