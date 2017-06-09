The Best iOS 11 Features You Probably Haven’t Heard of Yet

Many of the App Store changes Apple highlighted during its World Wide Developer Conference earlier this week revolved around increasing discoverability for developers, and it’s likely this change was brought about with that in mind.

When the password prompt appears, they would simply move their device close your “trusted” iPhone or iPad, after which a pop-up will display asking if you want to share your password. It will allow you to view multiple apps at once (Split View), slide apps one over another (Slide Over) and switch between apps more easily through an App Switcher. If you don’t like it, you’ll have the choice of turning it off.

If you’ve never actually seen a QR code in the wild they’re actually pretty useful. But there are plenty of exciting tricks under the hood of iOS 11, including a simpler way to join Wi-Fi networks. After all, that’s the first thing one does when reaching a new location. While Apple has maintained its own lossless audio format, Apple Audio Lossless Codec, since 2004, the big majority of lossless music available online is FLAC-based.

The next mobile operating system from Apple, iOS 11, will give iPad users extensive software updates and long-awaited features, such as a file management tool and customizable app dock.

The first iOS 11 beta is showing off yet more features beyond those mentioned by Apple during the firm’s keynote address at WWDC on Monday. Still, they won’t be allowed to input destinations while driving.

According to a screengrab by Joe Duvall, in iOS 11, the Uber app provides a disclaimer alerting users that if they select the “While Using the App” option, some features may not work while the app is running in the background, but hey, at least they get added more privacy and hopefully save some battery life, too.

While there will be some casualties from Apple’s decision, the vast majority of apps which still only use a 32-bit processor will not be missed. From there it can be spent using Apple Pay, or even withdrawn to a bank account. It’s hard to say exactly how this new functionality will play out, but with Apple now embracing NFC it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

But otherwise, even if an app is now shown as having problems with iOS 11, there’s every chance it will still get that life-saving update.

Obviously this is aimed at those who can’t speak out commands normally, but it’s handy for anyone who’s in a quiet (or loud) space.

In addition to the warning upon opening an app, iOS 10.3 can show you a list of all affected apps that are now installed.