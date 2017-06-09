The First ‘Black Panther’ Poster Is Here + Teaser Trailer Coming Tonight!

However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from fractions within his own country.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 out of the way and Spider-Man: Homecoming less than a month away, Marvel starting to lift the curtain on the upcoming Black Panther movie.

The poster looks to be set in the Wakanda throne room, and shows Chadwick Boseman rocking his Panther gear and kicking back on the throne. Black Panther is one of the most anticipated movies of the moment and we now have an official poster.

Ahead of the official “Black Panther” trailer which will premiere during Friday, June 9 National Basketball Association finals, Marvel Studios has released the first poster for the upcoming movie.

Black Panther is slated to hit theaters February 16, 2018 while The Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 should arrive on May 4, 2018. Of course, you can tune in here to see it once it’s made available.

Alongside Boseman Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis will also star.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.