The iOS App Store is being overhauled

Volume Slider: The volume slider for video is changing in iOS 11, MacRumors notes.

With iOS 11, it looks like Apple is now open to expanding the NFC capabilities of the iPhone beyond just Apple Pay, as reported by Engadget.

Apple has supported 64-bit apps since the release of the iPhone 5S back in 2013 and has required developers to submit new applications with 64-bit support since February 2015 and app updates since June 2015.

The photos app in iOS 11 can produce collages of pictures. The iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

Giving your phone less of a glow, it reduces the disturbance your phone light would otherwise cause in a dark room. And it stops users from replying to messages.

The larger display also means the new iPad Pro can house “a full sized keyboard” either on the screen or as part of the keyboard cover accessory – a feature compromised on the previous model due to its smaller display. Both iPads will have feature Apple’s True Tone display with wide color gamut comfort, alongside enhanced the camera system model upon the iPhone 7 camera. The two iPad Pro models are the first mobile devices to get more than a 60hz rate, but I fully expect the rest of the world to follow suit now.

Apple’s freshest update to its Mac OS concentrates on core technologies and improved innards with support for numerous VR technologies. According to reports, the upcoming iOS update includes a new Wi-Fi-sharing feature that should save you from digging behind your couch to find out what the password on your router actually is, The Verge says.

The entry-level Retina iMac comes with some nice features like the latest 3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 coupled with Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of VRAM and 8GB of RAM. When watchOS 4 arrives this fall, Apple Watch users will be able to tap their wearable on an NFC reader that’s on a gym equipment.