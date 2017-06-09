Sofia Boutella is compelling and immensely watchable as the titular Mummy, an Egyptian princess trying to seduce Tom Cruise to transform him into a human host for the evil god set.

In addition, the company is also launching The Mummy Prodigium Strike for virtual reality, as well as a new mobile game called The Mummy: Dark Universe Stories.

The name doesn’t exactly capture the imagination, does it?

Sometimes it takes a disaster of this magnitude to leave us hoping a studio will take a long hard look at the universe they’re about to expand. The DU is the movie industry’s latest attempt to create an expansive series of linked films, a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Expanded Universe and, most recently, the MonsterVerse – inhabited by Godzilla, King Kong and, at some point in the near future, others. So what does Brendan Fraser have to say about being left out of the new movie? It’s disposable, and “Dark Universe“, not surprisingly, looks like a very expensive mistake. Then her father sired a male heir, robbing Ahmanet of her birthright. As punishment, she was mummified alive, embalmed in mercury, and buried deep in the sands of Mesopotamia. The pair are charged with advanced reconnaissance, but their unofficial goal is to find as much treasure as they can carry and sell it on the black market before the rest of their unit arrives. We only know he has an arc because characters tell us. “We are liberators of precious antiquities”.

“I understand that Tom [Cruise] is very popular in the world of getting films done (laughs) I know very little about actual project itself, but I know it’s gonna be great for an audience because they were always there for that thrilling popcorn movie feeling, an adventure – and I’m very grateful for all the support after all of these years”.

As Ahmanet sucks the life out of various people, she becomes less and less dessicated while being able to command those recently deceased to rise as they flail about like electrocuted Jabbawockeez. But his relentless forward momentum is sapped by the convoluted monster mishmash that engulfs The Mummy, a movie conceived and plotted like the monster version of Marvel.

Love him or hate him, but Tom Cruise will not be denied.

“The Mummy” is directed by seasoned Hollywood writer and producer Alex Kurtzman working with a script bandied around between several screenwriters, not the least of which are legends David Koepp (“Jurassic Park”, “Mission: Impossible“, “Spider-Man”) and Christopher McQuarrie (“The Usual Suspects”). Why does “The Mummy” spend so much time in 12th century England?

“I have never done an worldwide tour like this before, so for me it is really about discovering and learning as I go”. Sure, she can command an army of the dead and briefly summons a sandstorm in the middle of London. After he informs an unbelieving Morton of all this, the two alpha males naturally have an epic ding dong during which Crowe gets to do his best Ray Winstone impression as he transmogrifies from urbane and cultured scientist to snarling Mr. Hyde. That’s enough writing talent to suggest that the awfully clunky results are the result of too many cooks in the kitchen serving – to mix a metaphor – two masters: Universal and Tom Cruise.

“The Mummy” is fairly forgettable, but it will be interesting to see if Universal can do something compelling as it dusts off more of its famous creatures of yore.