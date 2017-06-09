‘The Mummy’ Could Be Tom Cruise’s All-Time Highest Global Opening

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, say hello to the Dark Universe. Given the right material, he can be entertaining as hell – even when he’s not playing a particularly charming character, as seen in films like Edge of Tomorrow.

Alex Kurtzman, director of “People Like Us” and co-writer of blockbusters such as “Star Trek” (2009) and “The Amazing Spiderman 2” (2014), tries to update a franchise that includes a number of B horror movies from the 40s through the early 80s, and a mute, stumbling Egyptian mummy that’s hard to identify with, in this fast-paced, action-filled Universal Monster movie. The classic Seventies Doctor Who story The Pyramids of Mars, in which Set, aka Sutekh, is revived from stasis, is a handy guide.

Attempting to halt the return of Set is the clandestine organization the Prodigium, a militarized think-tank headed by Dr. Henry Jekyll (Crowe), who monologues and chews scenery like a champ, all while attempting to keep his fiendish alter ego Mr. Edward Hyde in check.

A running joke about Morton being a womanizer barely lands because, outside of there being zero chemistry between Cruise and Wallis, he doesn’t come off as the slick heartthrob the movie thinks he is. And the only way to do it is through the human sacrifice method which involved stabbing Nick with a MacGuffin knife adorned with a MacGuffin jewel. Rather he stabbed himself and took on the powers of Set. In a remote village they, along with archaeologist Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis), unearth a giant Egyptian tomb bathed in mercury. Now how he was in love with her after a one-night stand and a few intense jogging sessions down London streets is anyone’s guess.

Mummy film, though it ports over the corny humour of the 1999 film starring Brendan Fraser.

Enter Universal’s Dark Universe, of which The Mummy is the first entry (Dracula Untold totally doesn’t count anymore). While this film blessedly never descends to the level of hokum of its (now ignored) predecessor, that’s not saying much.

What follows are some complicated ideas that never get fully fleshed out or explained because this film seems to be a vehicle for a bunch of green-lit sequels for Universal’s classic monsters. But his relentless forward momentum is sapped by the convoluted monster mishmash that engulfs “The Mummy“, a movie conceived and plotted like the monster version of Marvel.

Tom Cruise is back on the silver screen with The Mummy reboot. The next one in the saga will be The Bride of Frankenstein, which is due out on February 14, 2019. Whether arriving at the Madrid premiere in silver Miu Miu last month, stunning fans in a crimson Valentino in Mexico City on Monday, or taking to the red carpet in Taiwan wearing custom Prada, Boutella has pulled off a range of arresting looks in a short period of time. When insurgents get in the way of that search, an explosive USA military strike opens up the final resting tomb of a murderous Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella from “Kingsman: The Secret Service)” whose backstory we learn in a well-executed and spooky-looking opening sequence.

“Bride of Frankenstein” will directed by Bill Condon, who most recently lead Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast”. After all, he won an Oscar for his screenplay in Gods and Monsters (1998). If only the rest of the film made good use of that kind of energy. The film also is off to a fine start with the casting of Javier Bardem as the Monster. Even today, the discovery of this one-woman WMD beneath the Iraqi sand would get Tony Blair off the hook. The Creature’s Mate is meanwhile left uncast, but it’s no secret that Universal has long sought Angelina Jolie for the role. It’s not exactly a good movie (it is, in fact, awful) but to its credit, I will say this: where most blockbusters of this ilk delivered nearly exactly what I expected, The Mummy did not. However, if we could make a suggestion, Eva Green seems born to play the role.

Also, you’re supposed to leave a movie in a linked franchise anxious to see what happens next, and when your favorite players might pop up in future installments. Unfortunately, that’s just not the case with “The Mummy“.