‘The Mummy’ is messy first entry in monster movie universe

The studio hopes this will be a Marvel-esque franchise that brings together the classic monsters from Universal’s history (think Lon Chaney Jr. and Boris Karloff). Remember, The Mummy is created to launch the studio’s Dark Universe, an interconnected body of like-minded films that will house such terrifying creatures as The Invisible Man, Bride of Frankenstein, and many more.

Love him or hate him, but Tom Cruise will not be denied.

The setup is needlessly complicated, but here are the basics: Nick Morton is a thief loosely associated with the USA military (it’s not terribly clear) in Iraq when the tomb of Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) is unearthed and the cursed, titular Mummy is set free.

Cruise, along with Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem Johnny Depp and Sofia Boutella will star in various movies. Crowe, as the Dark Universe’s Nick Fury equivalent, flounders mightily with a character who’s meant to be a brilliant mastermind, but whose decisions are baffling, right down to the way he times the injections that keep his Mr. Hyde side at bay. What it doesn’t feel anything at all like is the series of Brendan Fraser “Mummy” movies.

As Henry stands in awe of the tombs, his pretentious voiceover and a rather intense flashback informs viewers that the site is tied to an evil ancient Egyptian woman named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella).

Ahmanet clung to her power by killing her father, his wife and son, and attempted to live forever by ritually killing a lover with the supernaturally powered Dagger of Set, the god of Death. As punishment, she was mummified alive, embalmed in mercury, and buried deep in the sands of Mesopotamia. “We are liberators of precious antiquities”.

The creative team is like a who’s who of Cruise movies.

Later, there’s some weird back-and-forth between Nick and Jenny, as each alternates between credulity and disbelief at the situation they’ve found themselves in.

Horror hybrids are not necessarily box office poison, as the amusing and scary “Get Out” proved earlier this year, but tonally disparate advertising will not do “The Mummy” any favors this weekend.

“The Mummy” is directed by seasoned Hollywood writer and producer Alex Kurtzman working with a script bandied around between several screenwriters, not the least of which are legends David Koepp (“Jurassic Park”, “Mission: Impossible“, “Spider-Man”) and Christopher McQuarrie (“The Usual Suspects”).

Cruise plays against type as a bit of a cad.

This discovery results in a confrontation with handsome archeologist Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis), who is angry because Nick stole her map to the pit after a one-night stand. Nick’s military supervisor orders the sarcophagus flown on a cargo plane to the U.S. for examination, unleashing a string of disasters including a sandstorm and a massive swarm of crows that destroy the plane’s engines and windshield. Nick finds way more than he bargained for in one raid when the ground opens to reveal Ahmanet’s pit, with Nick unwittingly bringing her sarcophagus to the surface. And I say that as one of Cruise’s biggest, longest-tenured defenders.

Despite all of Jekyll’s dire warnings, Ahmanet never really presents that much of a threat. And it is not Tom Cruise, who is still gamely devoted to giving the people what they want, whether that means hanging from airplanes, or grinning his way through press tours, or looking spookily untouched by time at the age of 54.

For all its flaws, though, “The Mummy” ends more promisingly than it begins, which should leave moviegoers curious to see what The Dark Universe unwraps next.