The Robecosam AG Invests $294000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. The fund bought 12,030 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 184.01% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC.

The stock has Return on Assets (ROA) of 7.6 percent. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $248,000. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 73.8% in the first quarter. About shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. Argi Inv Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded up 0.8213% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.4951. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,270.52. Investors may also be paying close concentration to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Hanesbrands Inc. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 23.23% since June 8, 2016 and is downtrending. (NYSE:HBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is now 42.55%. Exxonmobil Investment Mgmt Inc Tx holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc.

The ATR reading can then be used by traders to determine when markets are most likely to range, when there is a high interest in a trend, or when extreme levels are being reached indicating a reversal. (NYSE:HBI) rose 0.80% to $21.32.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Piper Jaffray. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura upgraded the shares of HBI in report on Monday, January 11 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 3 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Conviction Buy” rating and $42 target in Friday, December 4 report.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 118,051 shares with $2.55M value, down from 409,283 last quarter. Evans Gerald had sold 42,109 shares worth $915,576. (HBI) reveals an average price target of $26.62 per share. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.