The three Celtic stars who can secure a Scotland victory over England

The 31-year-old defender is likely to feature for Gordon Strachan’s side on Saturday when they take on the Auld Enemy in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Mulgrew missed the Wembley defeat in November after injury problems but returned to the team for the victory over Slovenia in March and looks set to start in central defence on Saturday.

Former Aberdeen attacker McGhee has also enjoyed success against England, netting in a 1-1 home draw in the final home internationals match between the two sides in 1984.

Southgate was first out onto the pitch alongside Tottenham striker Harry Kane and the pair spent several minutes deep in conversation as the rest of the players made their way out.

McGhee said: “England have great players, really top players”. Indeed, they’ve won 11 of 16 unbeaten away qualifiers since 2010 and so we fancy Gareth Southgate’s men to continue their excellent record against the Scots.

Crystal Palace star McArthur plays against numerous England team week-in, week-out in the Premier League, so he knows first-hand the size of the task that awaits Scotland on Saturday night.

“It is something I have grown up thinking about, playing in these type of games”.

“People remember the players who have scored against them down throughout the years, and that’s the opportunity we’ve got”.

“It’s a team of world-class players and we’ve got to be prepared and ready for it”. We don’t know the nature of their joint performance.

“It is a great group of players with Scotland right now, the manager has us up for every single game, whether it’s a friendly or whatever it is”. Some of our boys who have played them will have had good days against them, so it is not something they go into with any fear.

“The manager, Neil Lennon, was good at giving us that wee bit of hope and highlighting the areas where we could score goals and be effective”.

He was in a team whose chances of getting a result against world-class opponents in a group game they needed to win to progress in the competition they were in had been widely written off when Celtic played Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2012. The team played well that night and probably didn’t deserve the 3-0 scoreline England got. Nobody gave us a chance, but we pulled off a victory. We will see what happens going into next season.