Theresa May Criticizes Trump for Sparring With London Mayor

“Having said that, I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge”.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted. She reiterated her disappointment over his decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, before being eventually forced to defend the capital’s mayor. “You need to be about 9 years old in your social development to understand when your neighbor, friend, brother, sister – which is what the British are to us – have suffered a great tragedy, the only decent response is to say, ‘I’m terribly sorry and how can I help'”.

May has been attacked by both the opposition Labour Party and the media for her reluctance to publicly criticize Trump.

Mayor Sadiq Khan had told Londoners that there was “no cause for alarm” in reference to the visible increase in police activity on the streets.

Speaking to Channel 4 News from the vigil held on Monday night for the victims of the attack, Mr Khan said he did not think Mr Trump should be welcomed to the United Kingdom for a state visit, arguing he “goes against everything we stand for”.

But Trump’s sons defended their father’s tweets targeting Khan.

“When Theresa May first invited him on a state visit to our country at a time when he was proposing a travel ban on Muslims and changing the American policy on refugees, I said it was inappropriate to be rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump”, he told the BBC.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, said Khan.

“Rather than the mayor of London attacking, maybe he should do something about it”, Trump Jr. said. “[Mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!” tweeted Trump. He was referring to a World War Two-era slogan of resilience, to “keep calm and carry on”, that Britons have echoed following the London attack.

Trump wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

Trump and Khan have traded criticism since before the real estate mogul was elected USA president. The point is there is a reason to be alarmed.

“Just as the police will do everything possible to root out extremism from our city, so we will take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime”.