Theresa May faces calls to resign after election shock

May had called the election on April 18, urging voters to boost her 17-seat working majority in order to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations.

Theresa May has declared she will not be stepping down despite failing to secure an overall majority.

As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense and did not spell out what she planned to do.

After the election the right-wing UK Independence Party, which helped drive Brexit, has no seats in Parliament.

After winning his own seat in north London, Corbyn said May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired.

But Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Labour, the U.K.’s largest opposition party, was quick to suggest that May should resign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started this campaign with a deficit in the polls of around 20 points, and his chances written off by most experts, political commentators and the press.

On Friday, Mr McDonnell told Sky News: “We’ve always said, whatever the circumstances, we’re ready to serve the country and we’re ready to form a government”.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said: “With initial exit polls pointing to the Tories (Conservatives) losing seats and that Prime Minister May’s early election gamble is not paying off, markets are pricing in a more complex outlook for policy implementation, including Brexit”. May had called for Thursday’s snap election just seven weeks ago, rather than waiting until the next scheduled national election in 2020.

“Other personnel issues are for other days”, she said.

In a humiliating night for the Prime Minister, Mrs May saw Tory ranks at Westminster reduced from 330 to 318 – with one constituency left to declare – while eight ministers were culled from the Government’s front benches.

“If this result plays out, Corbyn has defied all expectations and denied Theresa May a majority”. “This is a major disaster for her personal authority over the country and the Conservative Party, particularly because she made this election all about her “strong and stable” leadership”, Jane Merrick wrote for CNN.

The Conservatives are traditionally more popular than Labour when it comes to security, but May suddenly found herself on the back foot after terror attacks occurred in Manchester and London, leaving 30 dead and around 150 injured. Police numbers across the United Kingdom were cut by 20,000 under May’s watch as Home Secretary. Corbyn’s Labour Party now has 261 seats. However, they’re likely to find it hard to enter into coalition with a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats, who are fundamentally opposed to Brexit.

Former Conservative finance minister George Osborne, removed from the Cabinet by May and now editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, told ITV: “I doubt she will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”. Without such a majority, the government can not be assured of passing legislation and often has to rely on the support of other parties. Tim Farron, the current leader, retained his seat with only a narrow majority.

Having won all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats in the British parliament in 2015, their share of the vote fell sharply and they lost seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.