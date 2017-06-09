Theresa May pushed to resign after vote crash in United Kingdom elections

If these numbers are correct, Theresa May played a high risk political game and has lost it – she didn’t have to call this election, and only did so in order to give herself a mandate and breathing space during the bumpy ride of Brexit. The Conservatives still have the most seats in parliament, but they now fall short of half.

Today’s result also marks the first time that Labour has gained seats in an election since 1997. The party formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats, who had 57 seats.

She said on Friday that “at this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability“, adding that her “resolve” to steer the United Kingdom through Brexit was “the same this morning as it has always been”.

If neither of these patterns materialises, but the exit poll’s estimate of the overall levels of support for the parties is correct, then the Conservatives could lose their overall majority.

Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”. “She is a damaged Prime Minister whose reputation may never recover”.

Many predicted she would soon be gone.

Speaking Friday on Europe 1 radio, Edouard Philippe conceded that “the tone” of Brexit negotiations may be affected by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to secure a parliamentary majority.

But Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should “consider her position” and take personal responsibility for a “dreadful” campaign and a “deeply flawed” manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

The SNP’s leader in the British parliament, Angus Robertson, was among those who lost their seats.

“Theresa May arrogantly gambled with our Brexit and blew it”, said a spokesman for the Leave.EU pro-Brexit campaign. But former business minister Vince Cable won his back, and party leader Tim Farron held on.

With the smaller parties more closely aligned with Labour than with the Conservatives, the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister no longer seems fanciful.

Left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was among those calling on May to resign, said Friday morning that people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending.

“Still, “‘hard-but-smooth’ Brexit would remain our base case”, Citi said.

A disorderly Brexit with no deal would spook financial markets, tarnish London’s reputation as one of the world’s top two financial centres and sow chaos through the economies of Britain and the European Union by dislocating trading relationships.

Sanders, who lost out to Hilary Clinton in the battle to become the Democratic presidential candidate past year, said he was “delighted” for Corbyn.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalizing the railways and postal service.

Early results were in line with the exit poll, with Labour doing better than expected.

Instead, Labour destroyed the majority handed to the Conservatives in the 2015 election.