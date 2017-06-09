Theresa May’s UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

Voters dealt May a devastating blow in the snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil. That has been turned on its head, with the Conservatives losing their majority in the House of Commons after an opposition surge created one of the most dramatic reversals of political fortune in Britain’s electoral history.

Promising to move towards a Brexit deal, enabling Britain to exit the European Union, May said the new government would “be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

The pro-London Democratic Unionist Party has ten seats in Northern Ireland, while nationalist Sinn Fein is at 7.

Her ability to drive Brexit reforms through parliament is sharply diminished.

May needed to get 326 seats for her party to have an absolute majority, with only 16 seats left to declare.

Since 1929 there have only been two UK General Elections that resulted in hung parliaments – in 1974 and 2010.

With a handful of seats still to be declared, the Conservatives were predicted to win 319 seats, down from 331 in 2015 – yet another upset in a turbulent year since the European Union referendum in June 2016. Before the election the Conservatives had 330 seats and Labour 229.

Among the factors dragging down the pound are a British prime minister heading into Brexit talks with a weak mandate, facing a German chancellor and French president with much stronger support at home. At the time, she believed that she could take advantage of Labour’s internal strife and the then-abysmal approval ratings of party leader Jeremy Corbyn to safely secure her own position as prime minster for five more years. “He’s vindicated himself to his opponents in the party”.

“People have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics”, he said, repeating his campaign promises to push for better funding for health and education.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “negotiations should start when U.K.is ready”.

Under that kind of agreement, the smaller parties would not be part of the government but they would guarantee the prime minister their support on matters such as finances or confidence votes. The Liberal Democrats’ former leader, Ming Campbell, indicated an unwillingness to form such an alliance, telling the BBC on Thursday night, “We’ve had our fingers burned by coalition”. “Theresa May’s personal ambition”, said Zoe Evans, a voter in Brighton.

The election result could hardly be worse for Britain’s Brexit negotiation. “May has done this to the country and put our future at stake”. Labour had won 261 seats. “This result means that May’s vision of a hard Brexit lacks legitimacy and Corbyn is confirmed as a serious player”, says Kevin Porter, a London-based Labour Party member.

When will we know the identity of our next prime minister?

. “It is the most inspiring result of my adult life”.

Corbyn also repeated his recent calls for May’s resignation to “make way for a government that’s truly representative”. But former business minister Vince Cable won his back, and party leader Tim Farron held on.

Still, rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties.

“Perhaps the most obvious conclusion is that the likelihood of the United Kingdom needing to request a delay in the Brexit process has risen substantially, given the chance that political developments in the United Kingdom disturb what is already a time-compressed process”, JPMorgan said in a research note on Friday morning, according to Reuters.