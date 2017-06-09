Theresa May’s United Kingdom election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

He branded the election “foolish”, saying: “What a hubrish, foolish, politically naive election to call”.

The results confounded those who said Labour’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

At the time, the Conservatives were riding high in the polls, and it initially seemed like a smart move – until the opposition Labour party began to gain ground.

For the right of the party, who have always been opposed to Corbyn’s leadership, and for the party’s lawmakers, the vast bulk of whom past year signed a motion of no confidence in Corbyn, as well as for much of the British media, who have always written Corbyn off, this represents a major surprise.

“The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

“It’s a bit of a mess”, Peter Morgan, 35, said in London.

“The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said.

Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

From the EU’s perspective, the upset in London meant a possible delay in the start of the talks and an increased risk that negotiations would fail.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

Tory grandee Ken Clarke said the results indicated Britain was on course for an “interesting Parliament”.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty terrible campaign”, Soubry said.

But analysts say it now appears the prime minister made a serious miscalculation.

Had she achieved her goal, she would have had more political space to cut deals with the the EU over topics such as the financial settlement and the remit of the European Court of Justice in return for securing a new trade deal and an agreed transition to it.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017.

A hung parliament is seen as a sign the government’s direction of travel is less certain.

But her promise to offer “strong and stable leadership” was undermined by the U-turn on social care – and her own broken promise not to call the election in the first place.

Britain has been hit with three terror attacks since March, and campaigning was twice suspended. Corbyn accused Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

Anna Soubry, a former minister, said May needed to “consider her position”.

Labour has said it will tear up May’s Brexit negotiating priorities, instead focusing the talks on retaining the benefits of the EU single market and customs union.

This will test the cross-party support for her pre-election pledges.

Against the euro the pound was down by one per cent at 1.142 euros.

The Tories could ally with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party who are one of the very few parties to rule out working with Mrs May, after flat-out refusals from the Lib Dems and the SNP.

The pro-EU, centre-left Liberal Democrats were having a mixed night. Their former leader, Nick Clegg, who was deputy prime minister from 2010 to 2015, lost his seat. Voter turnout was at 68.7 percent, according to the BBC.

A general election that was supposed to settle political and constitutional questions thrown up by Britain’s exit from the European Union failed – answering none, raising more and leaving no party with a majority in parliament.

In a message to supporters, Corbyn said that “whatever the final result, we have already changed the face of British politics“.

“They are fundamentally anti-establishment in their attitudes and the vicar’s daughter (May) is very pro-establishment. And I think she came across in the campaign as not only as wooden and robotic but actually pretty insincere”.

In Scotland, the pro-independence SNP were in retreat despite winning most seats.