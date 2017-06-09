Theresa May Says She Won’t Resign, Seeks Minority Gov’t

“Honestly, it feels nearly like she is nearly not aware of what has happened in the last 24 hours”, Conservative lawmaker Heidi Allen told LBC radio.

With 647 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 316 seats.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats. Labour had won 260 seats.

The DUP has insisted that would be no special status for Northern Ireland after Brexit – a key demand of Sinn Fein.

We have lost our third general election in a row – but it is far from the electoral meltdown which many in the parliamentary party, and indeed among his own supporters, had feared.

Labour overturned a wafer-thin Conservative majority in Derby North to win by nearly 2,000 votes in what was tipped before the election as a key test seat for Corbyn because it was the most marginal constituency in England. Or she could seek to govern through a so-called “confidence and supply” arrangement with other parties, in which they agree to support the minority government on vital matters, such as the Queen’s Speech or the budget, in return for concessions.

MORE: People are really scared that Boris Johnson is going to be the next Prime Minister ‘I think we need a change’.

McDonnell also said Labour would not do a coalition deal with any other party.

Former Polish premier Tusk had earlier called on May to “do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”, after Britain’s repeated threats to walk out of talks if the European Union pushes key issues including a 100-billion-euro exit bill. “I congratulate Jeremy Corbyn for running a very positive and effective campaign”. At that point, polls predicted she would massively increase the slim majority she had inherited from predecessor David Cameron. A spokesman for her office said she would go to Buckingham Palace to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government – a formality under the British system.

Earlier this week during a speaking tour of the United Kingdom and Europe Sanders said he saw “a real similarity” between Corbyn’s campaign and his own bid for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 USA presidential election. The resulting hung Parliament has introduced a new level of uncertainty in Britain and the rest of the world.

May had spent the campaign denouncing Corbyn as the weak leader of a spendthrift party that would crash Britain’s economy and flounder in Brexit talks, while she would provide “strong and stable leadership” to clinch a good deal for Britain.

“That’s what people voted for last June, that’s what we will deliver”. Her first foreign trip as prime minister was to India, but she displayed naive arrogance by announcing fresh curbs on Indian students just before coming here to cultivate more bilateral trade. She has brought weakness and uncertainty.

As CBS News’ Mark Philips noted this morning, it may be confusing to many that an election victory – which May’s Conservatives won, as the largest party, should be viewed so resoundingly as a defeat for the Prime Minister. If there is a fresh push against Corbyn, it will not happen for a long time yet.

That would make the course of Brexit even harder to predict.

Labour made strong gains in their vote share across much of England: in the Midlands, London and the South East, and South West, as well as areas of the north, reflecting Corbyn’s cross-country rallying during the campaign.

“What tonight is about is the rejection of Theresa May’s version of extreme Brexit”, said Keir Starmer, Labour’s policy chief on Brexit, saying his party wanted to retain the benefits of the European single market and customs union. It suggested at least 23 percent of the British public fell into this category, leaving a total 68 percent of voters behind Brexit, or at least comfortable with the prospect.

Still, the referendum was not the main issue informing Thursday’s vote.

The Prime Minister’s situation appeared precarious as Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should “consider her position” and take personal responsibility for a “dreadful” campaign and a “deeply flawed” manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.