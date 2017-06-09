This is how smart home devices like the Apple HomePod work

According to the company, the Siri-powered smart speaker is created to “reinvent home music”, much in the way that the iPod did for portable music. But Apple is also said to have limited ambitions for the project. Apple did not say if or how its speaker could be muted.

Apple is so confident in this one-two punch that they’ve slapped a $350 price tag on the sucker.

That leaves HomePod in a weird place. But, while the HomePod may be able to do both of those things, Apple’s speaker is shaping up to be a jack-of-all-trades compromise that ultimately is a master of none.

However, in Siri’s current state, it just can’t hold a candle to its competitors.

In fact, the AI assistant can learn a user’s preference when they tell it, “Hey Siri, I like this song”.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, Philip Schiller, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, said. There are thousands of Alexa skills available for the Echo, allowing you to do everything from getting news, to checking your bank account balance, to playing Jeopardy. While Alexa speaks only English and German, and Google Home works in seven languages, Siri now works across 21 languages. You can even pair and integrate it with your vehicle. Sure, there are a few new tricks when it comes to musical queries, but that’s a drop in a bucket compared to the limitless sea of potential that Amazon and Google are opening up. And voice interaction is likely to be one of the key drivers therein. Siri can do the usual smart assistant tasks, but the device’s music commands are designed specifically to work with a $10 monthly Apple Music subscription.

These voice assistants for the home all generally work the same: They’re only listening after you activate with a wake word, and then the audio is recorded, sent to the company’s servers and given a response.

As far as design goes, the Google Home speaker and the Apple HomePod are two peas in a pod (pun intended). Google sells Home for $180, promoting the smart speakers with discounts.

It has become accepted wisdom that, in the age of abundance, consumers want more of an experience from retailers. Much like with Siri, Apple is just simply doing less than its competitors here.

HomePod combined elements of Echo and Sonos smart speakers, known for rich sound quality, according to Reticle Research principal analyst Ross Rubin.

HomePod, on the other hand, supports Apple Music, full stop, plus whatever you can stream from an iPhone over AirPlay 2. Plus, as a single wireless speaker, HomePod is more expensive than any comparable product on the market, including Sonos, a company that has nearly always been synonymous with pricey hardware. Instead, these products use complex algorithms to scour the Web for the answer you’re looking for. It would mean a lot to us. Software developers attending the conference have also reportedly expressed disappointment at the limited nature of the access by third-parties.

Limp said Amazon would be willing to work alongside partners like Apple or Google to ensure their competing virtual assistants would be compatible.

There is still a lot we don’t know about HomePod.

The HomePod is will release in December, 2017. “People at Apple’s anxiety level went up a notch”, said a former member of Apple’s Siri team.

Secondly, it suffers from the same compatibility issues as any other Apple product: it only plays Apple Music. Let’s take a look at the price and features of these three smart speakers.