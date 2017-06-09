In a separate interview with Us Weekly, she recalled Clooney’s reaction to learning that she had twins.

However, the Clooney patriarch wasn’t able to say which of his son’s features the babies have inherited when asked what they look like.

“They are gorgeous”, Nick told Fox 19.

GEORGE Clooney’s dad has hailed the Hollywood star’s new twin babies “beautiful” and gushed he will be a “wonderful” dad. She was just great. “I’m constantly amazed by her. George certainly married up!”

Speaking of George and Amal’s twins Ella and Alexander he said: “They’re absolutely lovely”. Swinton said she shared very little. We’ll figure that out!

“We are over the moon”, she said.

“Nina was sure that it would and I, at the end”. That changed when he met Amal.

George married Amal, a 39-year-old global human rights lawyer, in 2014 after decades of being famously single. “I did and so did he”.

Alam Clooney is a lawyer and an International Human Rights Activist.

Speaking of her “From Dusk Til Dawn” co-star, she said: “I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids can not be in better hands”.

Then he quickly corrected himself, saying: “Nina’s yelling at me”. Not both of them, one of them. “The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose, his little profile”.

“So that sounds like a grandmother to me”. Ella and Alexander, the couple’s first children, were born in London. He called Amal and George’s twins “perfect”, adding that the couple will be fantastic parents. Baria added that Amal, Ella and Alexander are doing great.