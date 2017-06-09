Three men arrested in connection with London attack

The operation took place overnight and searches are ongoing at the properties, the force said.

A security source said Butt was well known to Scotland Yard as a “player” in al-Muhajiroun, adding he was the subject of frequent police attention and was “on bail until quite recently, possibly at the time of the attack” for minor offences.

One man, aged 27, was held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. A third man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts at an address in Ilford during the operations late on Wednesday night.

“They have been taken into custody at a south London police station and are detained under the Terrorism Act”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The death toll from the London Bridge terrorist attacks rose to eight after police yesterday found the body of a missing French national in the River Thames.

All three of the attackers were shot dead by police. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

Searches being conducted at the addresses where the men were arrested The developments came as families of the London Bridge attackers expressed their disgust at the attack in London on June 3.

A total of 21 people have been arrested so far in the investigation into the suicide bombing. Twelve were released without charge and nine remain in custody.

Ilford, which is near Barking, has become the focus of the inquiry after it emerged that terrorists Khuram Butt and Youssef Zaghba had links to the area and there have been a series of raids in the wake of the attack.

Butt, 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan who was known to security services, while Italian authorities said they warned the United Kingdom that 22-year-old Zaghba was a “possible suspect”.

The ex-partner of the third attacker Rachid Redouane, 30, revealed she has “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident”.

Abedi killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 when he detonated a bomb at the crowded Manchester Arena, where United States pop star Ariana Grande had been performing.

Valeria Collina said: “I don’t know if there is any sense in asking for forgiveness, but if there was then I would ask for it”.

Prosecutors in Italy say there was not enough evidence to arrest or charge the 22-year-old when he was intercepted at Bologna airport.