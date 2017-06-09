Three times James Comey’s testimony contradicted Donald Trump

The statement on Thursday come after the Federal Bureau of Investigation director was questioned at the Senate Intelligence Committee which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and ties with Trump’s own campaign team.

Comey pointedly demurred on the biggest question about Sessions – why he didn’t tell his then-boss about Trump asking him to drop the FBI’s probe into Michael Flynn – saying he couldn’t address it in public.

Comey said he interpreted Trump’s wording “I hope you can let this go” about the Flynn investigation as a direction. “In one case I called him and one case he called me”, Trump said. “The president did not have a good day”.

At the White House, Trump administration official Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Comey’s statement that Trump had lied about his firing.

Did Trump find out about the subpoenas and continued investigation before the decision to fire Comey? That has now happened, and the many enemies the President has made will be hoping that more of his secrets and lies will be exposed in the future.

He said, “The President also never told Mr Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty“.

“Of course, the office of the president is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving the administration”, Kasowitz said.

By accusing Comey of lying under oath, Kasowitz is effectively accusing him of perjury.

Also read: Here are the key takeaways from Comey’s testimony.

Comey had laid bare on Capitol Hill months of distrust of the president, bluntly asserting that Trump had fired him to interfere with the probe of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. “He can not be trusted to uphold the rule of law and he can not be trusted to allow a DOJ investigation into the Russian attack of the U.S. election a year ago”.

While Comey testified that he indeed told Trump on numerous occasions he was not personally under investigation, he also indicated Trump is now under scrutiny by Special Counsel Bob Mueller for possible obstruction of justice. Anyone watching today’s hearing would have been struck by how weak a defense of Trump the Republican members of the committee were able to mount.

But Kasowitz’s statement goes further. On Wednesday, Public Citizen joined many other organizations and members of Congress to call for an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation.

Amid Comey’s testimony that Trump and his team lied about the reasons for his firing and the revelation that Comey himself was behind bombshell memo leaks, he remained steadfast in his insistence that Russian Federation remains a threat to the U.S.

Comey said he felt he needed to get his account of his conversations with Trump in the public sphere in the hope that it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, which later occurred.

Comey said he showed copies of his memo memorialising his talks with Trump to people outside the Justice Department and “asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter”.

“I believed he might lie about the details of our encounters”, Comey testified. Kasowitz tried to poke holes in that justification by stating, incorrectly, that the New York Times quoted the memos prior to Trump’s tweet.

Kasowitz recently represented Bill O’Reilly during the sexual harassment scandal that led to his ouster from Fox News.