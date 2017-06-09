Tiger Woods blames medication for his arrest

Tiger Woods has denied that alcohol led to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was heading south, away from his Jupiter Island home, before his arrest at about 3am on Monday US time, according to the report. The report also states that Woods was in his 2015 Mercedes sleeping with the motor running and right blinker flashing.

Florida police say tests showed Woods had no alcohol in his system, but he failed a roadside sobriety test.

He could not walk a straight line, was unable to stand on one leg and touch his nose, and when asked if he knew of the Romberg alphabet test, he responded, “yes, recite the national anthem backwards”. He then asked how far he was from his house. A MADD spokesperson told TMZ Tuesday, “There are no excuses to drive under the influence of any impairing substance, whether its [sic] alcohol or any legal or illegal impairing drugs”. The golfer later submitted to a urine and Breathalyzer test.

Woods, 41, has blamed the incident on prescription medications.

In a statement following the arrest, Woods said: “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”.

Dr. Joseph Bushra, the chief of emergency medicine at Lankenau Medical Center, says prescription pain medication, like Vicodin, can cause serious side effects. “I expect more from myself too”, Woods said.

He also told an officer he had taken a medication, but the name of the medication is redacted in the report.

He is now recovering from a back surgery performed a few months ago.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen after (his) fusion surgery”.

Woods was involved in a widely publicized 2009 accident in which he crashed into a fire hydrant in his neighborhood in Windermere Fla.

Woods’ season came to an abrupt halt in February, when he withdrew from a tournament in Dubai after the first round. Woods lost sponsorship relationships with Gatorade and General Motors, among other companies, amid the scandal.