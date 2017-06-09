Time to Get US Air Traffic Control Out of the 1960s

The aviation community is continuing to respond to the Trump administration’s proposal on Monday to privatize the air traffic control system.

This plan is part of Trump’s broader infrastructure vision. Proponents of the idea claim that privatization will ensure steady funding through user fees, as opposed to air traffic control relying on yearly appropriations from Congress. Advocates also say that privatization would bring modernization, including a move to Global Positioning System technology for precise tracking instead of the ground-based radar still in use today.

“Today we’re proposing to take American air travel into the future, finally”, Trump said, adding that “We’re proposing reduced wait times, increased route efficiency and far fewer delays”.

Under the new proposal, the FAA would no longer be responsible for providing air traffic services and instead, it would move to a private, nonprofit organization.

In a statement, Parker said, “We are seeking a transformational change to the way that the air-traffic control system is financed and governed”.

In a summary document released by the White House, the Trump administration proposes a three-year transition period to shift oversight of air traffic control.

The more remarkable feat is how many in the industry agree on the basics: The airline trade group supports a spinoff, and past year so did the air-traffic controller’s union, which said it will evaluate the specifics of any bill.

Some airlines, such as Southwest and Alaska Airlines, have long advocated privatization of the air traffic control system.

Shuster said he believes a privatized system would have the revenue it needs to invest in GPS satellite technology.

In a report last month, the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found no strong evidence that privatization is better than the Federal Aviation Administration’s existing air traffic control system.

Steinberg says one study by Delta – the only major airline to oppose the plan – shows user fees could boost airfares 20 to 29 percent. That means charter flights, helicopters, and recreational pilots-a section of aviation called general aviation that makes up a majority of air traffic nationwide-would pay. That technology would allow air traffic controllers in Syracuse to remotely guide planes coming in for a landing at a small airport such as the one in Ogdensburg. “In fact, nations that have privatized ATC have seen operational costs increase at a much higher rate than has been seen in the USA under the FAA”. EAA supports modernization of the American airspace system, and progress is happening with the input of all the system’s stakeholders. Their lobbying group, the Airlines for America, praised the Trump plan. The White House is calling it “infrastructure week” with the president planning to speak in Cincinnati on plans to improve inland water ways on the Ohio River.