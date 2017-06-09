Tired talk: LeBron dunks idea he’s worn out guarding Durant

The Cleveland Cavaliers were taking control of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in the second half, something that hadn’t happened in either of the games at Oracle.

This year is no different with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing a 2-0 hole against the Golden State Warriors with a virtual must-win Game 3 on Wednesday. Golden State won 118-113.

A 150-point game isn’t even out of reach. Not team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit.

But that means little to Golden State’s players, who with a victory in Game 4 on Friday night can exorcise those haunting demons from last June when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant’s mother was sacked UP after her son stuck the dagger in Cleveland Wednesday night – and went insane (in a good way) with Steph Curry’s mom right after the game!

From now until the time he retires, LeBron James’ free agency decisions will be covered with the fervor of a presidential election or, say, an National Basketball Association prospect’s loud-ass dad.

“Ah, people”, James said. “Nah, I feel great”.

Somehow, the Cavaliers have to change all that.

Durant took a lot of heat for his controversial decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer for a Warriors team that eliminated him in last year’s Western Conference Finals. “We haven’t. They’re still champions, and we got to go take it”.

I didn’t think it was possible for anyone to make Draymond Green look better by comparison, but Curry managed to do so.

Cavaliers’ fans swapped T-shirts and shorts for long sleeves and sweat shirts as unusually cool spring weather had Cleveland feeling fall-like on Wednesday night hours before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They posed for several photographs with Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, who is from nearby Ashtabula and has attended Cavs games in the past.

It’s a must-win Game 3 for the home team, though. All very nice players that would make the Celtics better. If somebody is struggling, they can just find someone else with their precision ball movement. Kevin Love has averaged 21.0 points and 14.0 rebounds – he had a franchise-playoff-record 21 rebounds in Game 1. Irving can’t be much better than that. “And so when we’re all locked in and focused and playing aggressive, knowing that whoever has the ball will make a play, just try to keep it simple, something good’s going to happen”.

Yes, the Warriors have one more game to win to ensure this championship is finally, and officially, theirs forever.

Both Durant and Thompson said they noticed the mental effect their lightning-quick scoring bursts have on opponents. This is not a winning formula for the Cavaliers against a lot of teams. “You just go with the flow of things”.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron has just become the first player in National Basketball Association history to play in at least 20 Finals games with two different franchises.

They embraced the chase past year but said Tuesday that they’re not thinking at all about 16-0. For comparison’s sake, Steph Curry is averaging 8 rebounds per game in this series thus far, so it’s pretty clear Tristan’s impact on this series has been negligible, to say the least.

“They’re definitely a different team than they were previous year that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said.

Second, LeBron is right that the Warriors had to let a couple of people go, but that’s not the main reason they got KD.