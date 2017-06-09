Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America Corp

Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Shire Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company.

Finally, from a technical perspective, there’s a strong possibility that the stock could enter into a new bull market after finding strong support between $37 and $37.27. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 19.47% since June 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 45.87% the S&P500. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the first quarter. North Tide Ltd reported 8.50M shares.

02/07/2017 – BTIG Research began new coverage on Toll Brothers Inc. giving the company a “neutral” rating. The stock has been active on the tape, now trading at $37.86, down from yesterday’s close by -0.45%. About 5.08 million shares traded. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:SHPG) news was published by Marketwatch.com which published an article titled: “Shire ADRs jump nearly 7% premarket after positive trial of Angioedema treatment” on May 18, 2017. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 56% are positive. Albany Intl had 3 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, January 6 by Barclays Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. The company was maintained on Monday, August 24 by Scotia Capital. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 12 by Guggenheim. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 16. Mizuho maintained the shares of TOL in report on Thursday, May 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 2 by Societe Generale. Volume on the day was 1.61 million shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) stake by 50,284 shares to 192,662 valued at $21.12M in 2016Q4. Connor Martin P. sold $76,900 worth of stock. 20,000 shares were sold by Hartman Richard T., worth $720,000. More interesting news about Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of …” published on June 05, 2017 as well as Businessinsider.com’s news article titled: “TOLL BROTHERS: ‘This was the best spring selling season we have had in over 10 …” with publication date: May 23, 2017. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 214,519 shares with $6.65 million value, down from 319,900 last quarter. For TOL, the company now has $692.06 Million of cash on the books.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q4 2016. The company has Beta Value of 1.55 and ATR value of 0.72.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, TOL earned gross profit of 829.76 Million, in 2015 901.98 Million gross profit, while in 2016 Toll Brothers Inc. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Last session Toll Brothers, Inc. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/09/robert-i-toll-sells-273033-shares-of-toll-brothers-inc-tol-stock-updated.html. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 161.03 million shares or 0.70% more from 159.91 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.84 million shares.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 5.17 Billion in the last fiscal year. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.19% stake. Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

5 year sales growth rate is an important factor for valuation analysis, the 5 year sales growth of Toll Brothers Inc. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 13. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 148,035 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 78,550 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL). Therefore 48% are positive. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $39.37. Mizuho started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, January 15 with “Sector Perform” rating. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 26 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, April 11. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 6 to “Market Perform”.