Toll from last week’s Afghan bombing passes 150

Islamabad has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded, saying Pakistan “in the strongest terms” has condemned the Kabul terrorist attack. Asked about Mr. Ghani’s proposed roadmap for talks, he called it a “very positive offer”.

Under Obama, the US supported peace deals that Ghani’s government made with former warlords, such as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and White House officials admitted a resolution to Afghanistan’s conflict will require a truce with the Taliban.

A peace conference on Tuesday called by Mr Ghani is expected to invite representatives of two dozen countries, but with many embassies either having been hit in the 31 May bombing, which targeted the diplomatic quarter, or having sent many diplomats home, the conference is unlikely to be more than a talking shop. Taliban took responsibility for the rocket attack, but claimed to have hit North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters in the capital.

Afghanistan’s president said Tuesday that last week’s suicide truck bombing in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people, making it the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 US -led invasion to topple the Taliban.

The attacks have worsened tensions between ethnic groups and raised the prospect of a political crisis.

Attack comes a week after almost 150 killed in truck-bomb blast in Kabul.

However, the Taliban has been waging a years-long insurgency against the US -backed government in Kabul and controls large swathes of the country. They also discussed ways to contribute to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“We are offering a chance for peace but this is not an open-ended offer”, Mr Ghani said, calling for Taliban to begin negotiations.

The Taliban unofficially maintains its “political office” in Qatar, but Kabul does not recognize it and has been pushing Qatari authorities to close it down.

U.S. National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan today.

But some analysts were sceptical that the Kabul Process meetings would lead to peace talks.

He said Taliban-sponsored terrorism is creating a platform that brings terrorists from all over the region to Afghanistan.

The U.S. military, however, estimated the number of IS loyalists in Afghanistan stood at about 3,000 at the group’s peak two years ago, but sustained counterterrorism operations have since reduced the number to fewer than 800, according to American military officials.

President Ashraf Ghani said the meeting would be more than a ceremonial effort. Pakistan has also been telling the Afghan side to check misuse of its soil against Pakistan but so far no tangible action has been taken.

The remarks came after Afghanistan’s intelligence service know as Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani terrorist network for a bombing outside the diplomatic Green Zone in Kabul on Wednesday.

“This demonstrated the unwavering resolve of the government for fight against terrorism and for ensuring peace for all Afghans”, Zimmerman said in a statement.