Tom Cruise Intros Final Mummy Sneak Peek

Their latest expedition uncovers a tomb underneath a small, remote town.

Helping Morton out with his girl trouble is archaeologist Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis), whose main job in the movie is to explain what the hell is going on, as well as introduce Morton to a certain Dr Henry Jekyll (Crowe), who has a awful secret to Hyde, er, I mean hide.

Turns out the tomb is Egyptian, and being placed so far from those lands makes it an anomaly. It’s not like she has long monologues, it’s not like you get to know her character, it’s not like she goes out into the world.

The team removes her sarcophagus to take back to London and be studied by an organization called Prodigium. This time, however, Tom Cruise anchors “The Mummy” with a big budget but a conspicuously hollow script. As we have been informed, liberating this soul from its resting place could have deadly repercussions, and our protagonists soon discover this as well, as the mummy princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) lays waste to their cargo plane and sets off to repossess her sacred dagger from the knights who looted it a few centuries ago. That said, not every idea is a victor, as evidenced by Universal’s “Dark Universe“, a series of planned films that bring together the studio’s various classic movie monsters. However, to revitalise a sub-standard narrative, Kurtzman introduces the ridiculous “Society of Evil” (or something along those lines) run by none other than the infamous Dr Jekyll/Hyde (Russell Crowe), whose main ethos is to fight monsters with monsters in an attempt to universally eradicate evil. Mission: Impossible, Edge of Tomorrow, even the Jack Reacher sequel … the last time Tom Cruise opened below $50 million with a flop was 2012’s Rock of Ages and he stopped making films like that.

For all of its large scale and bluster, The Mummy’s biggest flaw is that it’s not fun or exciting enough.

“When I was on set I realised that you just can, you take yourself to the next level”.

This is surprising…yet not. What do you want to see happen with this character? Too many cooks, and all.

Screenwriter turned director Alex Kurtzman does well enough with the action set-pieces – a lot of them thrill, others feel weightless. The role demands that Cruise be a rakish, lady-killing bounty hunter, but also perform a kind of befuddled banter with buddy Vail and love interest Jenny. I honestly can’t decide which is the true fault. “I’m very physical naturally and I knew I wanted to get into the action space because I naturally feel comfortable there”, she said.

Nonetheless, despite having a Hollywood A-lister as the lead character, the movie still draws mixed reactions and reviews, ranging from lack of originality and the issue of having two female characters who appear to be lost in their own world. Boutella and Cruise stifled giggles when cameras rolled, and it worked.