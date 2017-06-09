Tom Cruise’s best efforts can’t revive a chaotic reboot of ‘The Mummy’

“But then he has this turbo button and as he sees you creeping up he does not like it and he powers on through”. Halsey is the head of the United States efforts to preserve any artifacts found in Iraq. There’s a forced love story, an anticlimactic fight, and entirely too much exposition about Nick and where he fits in this monster universe. The group quickly realizes that this is not any ordinary tomb. The eponymous Mummy is played by Sofia Boutella, while Annabelle Wallis plays archeologist Jenny Halsey. We come to learn that Nick survived for the sole purposes of being ritually sacrificed by this mummy. Russell Crowe at one point has to deliver the dud, “Maybe only a monster can beat a monster”. He was able to demonstrate the duality of this character and was entertaining. Anabelle Wallis, however, is relegated to running after Cruise screaming “Nick!” incessantly and robbed of any real character. “It’s not that Cruise hasn’t had misfires before (and between Rock of Ages, Oblivion, and [Jack Reacher], they’re happening at a faster rate), but The Mummy is the first of his films that doesn’t feel like a Tom Cruise movie“, he continues. I was so glad I wasn’t in the Zero G scene with the plane because they did that 64 times, up and down and up and down. It comes as a bit of a shock that the film’s screenwriters include heavyweights David Koepp (“Jurassic Park“) and Christopher McQuarrie (Oscar victor for “The Usual Suspects“), along with actor Dylan Kussman and three writers given “story” credit: Jon Spaihts (“Doctor Strange“), Jenny Lumet (“Rachel Getting Married“), and the film’s director Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek”). And he has to make his movie a vehicle for star Tom Cruise. Instead of being the solution in the film, he was the one searching for answers. Here, the writing is one-note, and the leads little more than placeholders. “It was great!” But, we didn’t see nothin’! A more nuanced approach to the role would have gone a long way.

Helping Morton out with his girl trouble is archaeologist Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis), whose main job in the movie is to explain what the hell is going on, as well as introduce Morton to a certain Dr Henry Jekyll (Crowe), who has a bad secret to Hyde, er, I mean hide.

In the 1999 version of “The Mummy“, there are two mystical books that control life and death. The first being your typical Cruise film with an ending that will leave audiences seeking refunds.

Marvel has changed the movie game as of late with its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On its own, The Mummy is a solid but unspectacular action movie that delivers some thrills and spills that aren’t good enough to leave an impression.

As for the supporting roles, Wallis is fine as the generic brainy blonde, though Crowe is weirdly under-used as Jekyll, especially considering his character is meant to be the linking factor between all the upcoming Dark Universe movies.