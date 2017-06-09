‘Too Much’: Majority Of Voters Want The President Off Twitter

A majority of people who voted for President Donald Trump want someone in the White House to get the boot (and, no, we’re not talking impeachment, although plenty of people want that as well). The full sample had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Voters think President Donald Trump should log off Twitter more often.

If the fact that voters generally disapprove of Trump’s constant tweets is bad for him, the Politico poll also underscored that voters disapprove of the Trump presidency and his recent actions such as his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement.

Additionally, the poll was taken before Trump sent out a bevvy of tweets defending his controversial travel ban, which may now trip up the executive order’s chances of passing Supreme Court muster.

The point of @RealPressSecBot isn’t just to call attention to the ridiculousness of nearly everything Trump tweets, but to emphasize that a president’s words matter. Thirty-five percent of Trump voters said his use of Twitter was a bad thing, up 11 points from December, while 37 percent of Republicans said the same, up 8 points from late a year ago.

That number went from 49 percent in December to 59 percent in June.

A majority, 51 percent, of voters also says Trump’s Twitter habit hurts US national security. Even 53 percent of GOP voters say he tweets too much, though they do believe his tweets are a good instead of bad thing. In the poll, 57 percent of voters said that the United States should be part of the Paris agreements compared to 24 percent saying it should not.

The new POLITICO/Morning Consult survey found that almost seven in 10 voters believe the president uses the social media platform too much and about 60 percent think his Twitter usage is a bad thing.

Trump has been insistent that it’s the news media whose at fault for the negative portrayal of his tweets.

But the general public is growing increasingly concerned with his tweeting, according to a new Morning Consult/POLITICO survey that shows growing discontent – even among the president’s own base – with his use of the social media platform.

