Tottenham striker Kane: Ronaldo great role model for me

England striker Harry Kane has insisted that the rivalry with Scotland is keenly felt within their squad.

Kane finished as the Premier League’s top scorer for the second successive season this year after netting 29 times for Tottenham.

“That’s what I aspire to be. This is all stuff that I want to do”. “I want to be classed in that (world-class) bracket, but I know I’m not there yet”.

Reigning Ballon d’Or holder Ronaldo once again fired Real Madrid to La Liga in the 2016-17 season, but Kane is also looking to mirror the former Manchester United forward’s record on the worldwide stage with Portugal.

“Football is such a big part of England and the fans”, Kane added. I am still young and still learning but watching players like that can only help me. Kane has some way to go before reaching the Portugal international’s level, but is still aiming for it.

Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 win over Juventus to secure the club’s 12th Champions League victory earlier this month, and Kane believes the big-game consistency is what sets the Portugal captain apart.

“People are always going to look for you for goals”, Kane said ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park. “That’s what I aspire to be”.

“Any player growing up as a footballer dreams of being England captain one day and I am no different”.

This record stands in stark contrast to his performances on the worldwide stage, where the 23-year-old has managed just five goals in 17 appearances for his country.

“I just want to get out on that pitch”. “International’s no different. I’ve always said, to be a world-class striker you have to do it at club and worldwide level. And for sure I’d love to win that trophy one day”.

‘Club football, you are in a rhythm all the time, ‘ said the 23-year-old Spurs striker, who netted 79 seconds into his England debut against Lithuania in March 2015.

“You can only look at players like that and try to use that to your advantage”. You meet up every now and then.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and keep working hard. To do that it isn’t just individual, it is about a team winning trophies and, hopefully, that is what I can do at Tottenham”.

“If I score a hat-trick at the weekend, and a couple in the next game, the ratio might not look so bad”.

“As a striker you’ll always be under that scrutiny”.