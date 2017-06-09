Trading Statistics of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

The Return on Investment (ROI) ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. CHS’s value Change from Open was at 2.07% with a Gap of -0.54%. But the stock was ranked underweight by not a single analyst numbers of analyst in current phase. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Chico’s FAS, Inc. The Stock now has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $1,974,000. If Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) shares can stay above the price resistance around $25.27 a share, that could help propel Swift Transportation Company (NYSE:SWFT) higher to the next line of resistance at $25.53 a share. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,743,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,379,362 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 88.9% in the first quarter. Brean Capital maintained the shares of CHS in report on Wednesday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. Using all the ratings on Chico’s FAS, Inc.

CHS’s most recent trading session saw the stock achieve a high of $9.40 and a low of $9.13.

The SMA20 for the stock is at -15.58 percent, SMA50 stands at -26.2 percent, while SMA200 is -29.54 Percent. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.782 and a beta of 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $587.4 Million and $564.76 Million, respectively. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.16. During the trading on 06/07/2017, Company’s stock ranged from $9.26 to $9.06.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chico’s FAS Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -3.64%, where Monthly Performance is -32.85%, Quarterly performance is -31.66%, 6 Months performance is -41.36% and yearly performance percentage is -18.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Chico’s FAS had 37 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The Piotroski F-Score of Chico’s FAS, Inc. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and global trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/08/strs-ohio-continues-to-hold-stake-in-chicos-fas-inc-chs-updated-updated.html. The P/E Ratio measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Chico’s Fas (NYSE:CHS) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.6. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is expected to post revenue of $578.1 Million in the current quarter, according to consensus of 11 analysts. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The mean target projections are based on 13 opinions.

In related news, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 5,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00.

In other news, SVP John R. Lund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%. The short sellers then promise to replace the stock in the future and makes dividend payments out of their own pockets to cover the dividend income that is no longer exists on the original, now borrowed and sold, shares. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.