Travel ban must for U.S. security: Trump following London terror attacks

He further wrote, “The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!” They point to Trump’s promises during his 2016 election campaign for a ban on Muslims as signaling the order’s true intent.

Calling the second ban “watered down” and “politically correct” undermines your legal team.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii vs Trump acting as our co-counsel”.

White House officials have not characterized the president’s executive order as a “travel ban”, rather framing it as a vetting system that aims to keep the nation safe.

The journey for Justice Department lawyers defending the ban began last January, when travelers suddenly found themselves blocked from entering the country following Trump’s first executive order banning entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries. “He cares that we call it national security”.

The administration said the travel ban was needed so it could evaluate existing screening protocols and set new ones.

Trump also tweeted on Monday that his administration was implementing tougher vetting of would-be visitors to the United States, adding: “The courts are slow and political!“. He urged the Justice Department, which he oversees, to seek a “much tougher version” of the order.

In a series of tweets, Trump insisted the policy was a “travel ban”, despite efforts by members of his staff to distance the White House from the politically-charged term. But Trump on Monday was having none of it.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Trump tweeted out today saying: “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain unsafe countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!” You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. They replied that they had stopped, which contradicts Trump’s Monday tweet. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Even George Conway, a prominent D.C. lawyer who recently took himself out of the running to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Division and the husband of top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, posted on Twitter that the remarks might hurt the legal case. In an NBC interview on Monday, she cited a media “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president”.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, called Trump “the worst client” for the solicitor general.

Trump has the authority to order the Justice Department to pursue a different strategy. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban.

Trump’s original executive order banned entry for 90 days to citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The constitution and federal law gives Trump broad powers over immigration and the borders.

