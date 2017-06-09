Trump administration lied to justify my sacking: Comey

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”, Comey replied.

A source close to the administration told The Daily Caller News Foundation the White House is demanding members appear on Fox, MSNBC and CNN, adding the president is “obsessing and watching every channel”.

Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton were especially vehement in disputing Comey’s malign interpretation of Trump’s requests for personal loyalty and to drop the FBI investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but even typically less partisan lawmakers like Susan Collins and John McCain took the same approach.

But proving obstruction of justice is hard even in ordinary circumstances.

One of the “overlooked” details from Thursday, Rather said, is that “Attorney General Sessions is now a marked man” because Comey revealed yet another undisclosed meeting between Sessions and Russian ambassador to the US and purported spymaster Sergey Kislyak. “I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted. I took it as, ‘This is what he wants me to do.’ I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”, Comey said in an exchange with Idaho Republican Sen.

Comey earlier Thursday testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he hopes there are recordings of his past talks with Trump.

On May 11, the New York Times reported that Trump and Comey had a private dinner in which Trump asked Comey for “loyalty”.

In the packed hearing room, with long lines of spectators waiting to get in, Republicans sat grimly even during occasional lighter moments.

We know this, not because confidential internal White House conversations have been leaked to The Washington Post but because of the President’s tweets.

The Senate intelligence committee chairman, Richard Burr of North Carolina, asked Comey the key question about that encounter: “Do you sense that the president was trying to obstruct justice, or just seek a way for Mike Flynn to save face, given he had already been fired?“. “Those were lies, plain and simple”. She has written about the implications of Comey’s firing and the need for a robust congressional investigation, and has previewed Comey’s testimony in various outlets.

“If there are tapes”, Comey said, “it’s not just my word against his”.

Comey added that he was “confused” and “concerned” that Lynch “had directed me” not to call the Clinton probe an “an ‘investigation, ‘ but instead call it a ‘matter'”.

Hannity pointed out that several times during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Comey confirmed that Trump did not ask him to stop the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

“His testimony verified a lot of what the president has said and I think was generally more helpful to the president than not, but we’re not through with this by any means”, said Sen.

The disclosures that followed Comey’s firing have raised questions about why Comey, known in government for an independent streak and a willingness to buck protocol, did not speak out publicly while on the job, or at least make his objections directly known to the president. But in response to Rubio’s previous question, he’d said he was afraid making such a statement would create “a duty to correct” if new information arose, and “it’s a slippery slope” to announce who is and isn’t under investigation. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”. Everyone suspected Lynch was eager to keep her job in a would-be Clinton administration, but no one knew that she would go so far as to demand the Federal Bureau of Investigation use gentle language on Clinton’s behalf. If Trump felt that Flynn was a decent individual who did not deserve to be prosecuted, the Constitution gives him a legal way to accomplish this goal: He could exercise his pardon power.

Former FBI director James B. Comey testified that he believed Attorney General Jeff Sessions would recuse himself from the Russian Federation investigation several days before he did so, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8 at the Capitol.

Under questioning Thursday, Comey reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation meddled in the election.

As NPR’s Scott Horsley reports, the lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak.