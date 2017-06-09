Trump administration spread ‘lies, plain and simple’: Comey

Comey said that it was a “big deal” that the Russian government tried to interfere in our presidential election through cyberattacks.

“Those were lies, plain and simple”.

But Cornyn, taking his turn in a nationally televised Senate Intelligence panel hearing, used his time to build a legal bulwark around Trump, questioning Comey’s response. Those written statements were released on Wednesday.

Mr. Comey got down to his real mission in claiming that Mr. Trump had ordered him to drop the FBI investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey is expected to recount a series of interactions with President Donald Trump in the weeks before his firing that he will say made him uncomfortable.

“I needed to get that out into the public square”.

Trump’s remarks came at a time of intense scrutiny for his administration on Capitol Hill, where separate Russian Federation inquiries in the U.S. Department of Justice and the Senate’s intelligence committee collided Thursday.

In fact, Comey didn’t even mention Donald Trump’s name, rather the “Trump campaign”. They said he would be asked about issues related to “classified” information that could not be discussed in public.

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, asked Comey if he saw Trump’s request as an order. Risch asked Comey if hoping that something would be done is the same as ordering him to take action.

Comey said he’d been told he was sacked for how he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“I don’t know”, Comey replied.

The fact that information about Sessions was classified and Comey couldn’t answer “means there’s something out there that he knows about that the public doesn’t, and that he thinks bears on a need for Sessions to recuse himself in matters that relate to Russian Federation”, said Sen.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document”, Comey said.

In his testimony, Comey said that he contacted Sessions after a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office where Sessions and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, were asked to leave and Comey was alone with the president. In addition to the two meetings that Sessions has acknowledged, the senators pointed to the possibility of a separate encounter at an April 2016 Trump campaign event that Sessions and Kislyak attended.

“That’s a reasonable point of view”, Comey said.

But with Republicans in control of Congress, there is little chance a president of their own party would be impeached.

The weight of history hung heavy in the Senate committee room.

On May 17, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did exactly that, appointing Mueller to the position of special counsel. The statement closed with an ominous warning: “We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities to determine whether [these] leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

“Comey has now admitted that he is one of the leakers”, Kasowitz said.

He says those concerns are what led him to write the now-famous, very detailed memos. He tweeted that Comey “better hope there are no tapes of their conversations”.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, he told the committee regarding whether Trump had recorded their conversation.

Trump surprised Washington on Wednesday with announcing his choice to replace Comey, saying in a tweet that he meant to nominate Christopher Wray, a high-ranking official in George W. Bush’s Justice Department who represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal. “President, this is wrong?'”