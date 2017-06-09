Trump After Ex-FBI Chief’s Testimony: ‘WOW, Comey is a Leaker’

“Did he did direct you to let it go?”

Comey, in his Thursday testimony, said it was that tweet that prompted him to enlist Richman to help him leak memos he allegedly wrote about incidents involving Trump.

US President Donald Trump responded to James Comey’s hearing by calling him a leaker.

The two men clearly don’t care much for each other.

Comey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.

“The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the Federal Bureau of Investigation by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader”.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”, Comey quoted Trump as saying. James Risch, R-Idaho.

“I took it as a direction”, Comey told the committee.

“Aides were bracing for some kind of Twitter eruption on Thursday night or early Friday”, the report continued, because they “expected the president to either watch the full hearing later in the day on TiVo, or – potentially worse – simply skip to coverage on Fox News or CNN, where Mr. Comey’s most damaging comments were playing on a loop”.

“It’s my judgment that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey said toward the end of more than two hours of testimony before the Senate intelligence committee. “I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president”, Kasowitz said.

In his testimony, Comey also took aim at former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, whose meeting with Bill Clinton on a plane waiting on the tarmac in the final weeks of his wife’s presidential campaign fueled Republicans’ speculation that Lynch would keep her job in a Hillary Clinton administration if she dropped the email investigation. So he leaked his memorandums on the Trump discussions to the New York Times.

WH sources tell me they’re relieved Trump hasn’t live tweeted.

“If there are tapes”, Comey said, “it’s not just my word against his”.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., later asked Comey if it “Would it be fair to characterize that story as nearly entirely wrong?” “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”.

Comey added an element of intrigue to the hearings when he said he knew of a “variety of reasons” why Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ involvement in the Russian Federation investigation would be problematic but that he couldn’t discuss those reasons “in an open setting”.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, he said. Trump didn’t specify why he thought Comey lied and how he was vindicated.

“I said, ‘This isn’t a hill worth dying on, OK”, Comey said.

It’s official, it seems: President Trump is a liar.

“What struck me is that it is completely unacceptable for the president to ask the FBI director to be personally loyal to him and to ask the FBI director to drop it with regards to an ongoing investigation into his former national security adviser”, said Sen.