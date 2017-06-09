Trump asked me to lay off Russian Federation probe: Ex-FBI director Comey

But there are plenty of other damning allegations Comey will testify about that senators will surely press him on, including his awkward solo dinner with Trump where the president pressed him for loyalty and his lone Oval Office conversation with the president the day after Flynn was sacked. He testified that Trump told him at a February 14 Oval Office meeting, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”.

The cyberattacks are being directed straight from the top, Comey said, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the helm. “I think the circumstances were such that I was a bit stunned, didn’t have the presence of mind and, I don’t know, I don’t want to make it sound like I’m Captain Courageous”.

That is, unless the wish Comey expressed Thursday comes true.

“I have no idea” if a taping system exists, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

Wallace, who also hosts Fox News Sunday, noted that Comey repeatedly “called the president a liar” and cited that character flaw for why he had begun taking notes of their conversations.

In early questioning, one of Trump’s defenders on the committee, Sen.

Comey testified that he believed Trump was trying to pressure him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Flynn. “We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks [sic] should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

But Comey would not say whether he thought the president sought to obstruct justice, calling the conversation “disturbing”.

In one of the most anticipated hearings, fired FBI Director James Comey had said Russian Federation had a role to play in influencing the 2016 USA election that brought Donald Trump to the White House.

Trump is already mounting a defense to Comey’s testimony, however, and his lawyer Marc Kasowitz quickly hit back.

That distinction may help Trump avoid an obstruction charge.

At the end of past year U.S. intelligence agencies said they believed Moscow’s intelligence agencies had used hackers to try to sway the election in Mr Trump’s favour and against his rival Hillary Clinton.

Even as Comey laid bare an astounding account of his conversations with the president, he made clear that key details about the investigation remain unknown to the public. Trump then incriminated himself in an NBC interview, explaining that the “Russia thing” was on his mind when he fired Comey.

Though Comey did tell Trump he wasn’t under investigation several times, Comey and Trump’s stories also don’t align regarding the setting and circumstances of the conversations. The president later told NBC News that he had the “Russia thing” on his mind when he chose to fire the Federal Bureau of Investigation chief. After he was sacked, Comey asked a friend to leak the contents of a memo about an Oval Office meeting that he had with Trump to a newspaper reporter.

But if Comey’s testimony wasn’t explosive, it’s only because Trump has forced us to become acculturated to the berserk.

“So in essence the president agreed with your statement that it would be great to have an investigation if all the facts came out and you found nothing”. However, Comey would not discuss whether the president colluded with Russian Federation during the election saying, “I don’t think I should answer in an open setting”. Sessions did so two weeks later.