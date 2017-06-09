Trump attorney disputes Comey, says Trump was not under investigation

But the sources said it is possible the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, was exaggerating the extent of the encounter. Provided in summary in his written testimony to the Senate intelligence committee, they were written just after his conversations with Trump, when his memory was fresh and his ability to recall details at its sharpest.

The FBI head said he left their first meeting and immediately started taking notes in the vehicle.

“I don’t know. That’s Bob Mueller’s job to sort that out”, Comey responded, referring to the newly appointed special counsel who has taken over the Justice Department’s Russian Federation investigation.

Comey said that he declined to do so in large part because of the “duty to correct” that would be created if that situation changed. The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters about writing stories about classified information, is the people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on, and those of us who know what’s going on are not talking about it.

About two weeks later, Sessions and Rosenstein were both involved with the abrupt firing of Comey.

“No. He called me at my desk at lunchtime and asked me was I free for dinner that night”, Comey said, adding that he had to break dinner plans with his wife. But he said he knew he was sacked because the way he was conducting the Russian Federation investigation was in some way pressuring or “irritating” Trump. Which it did, as we now know.

“The White House had originally said that [Comey] was sacked as a result of dissatisfaction with the way director Comey had handled the Hillary Clinton matter last July, and the president promptly undercut that defence as a sham”, Lacovara said. Comey then told Boente about the conversation.

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in”, Sessions said.

“Here are people high up in the Justice Department, and they didn’t feel enough institutional strength and feeling for the Department of Justice to do something about it”, Akerman said. Most did not raise any objection.

As Comey’s hearing continued, a conversation formed around Richman with some raising questions of whether his actions amounted to an illegal leak of official Federal Bureau of Investigation documents. “I think the record just moves further away from any credible claim of obstruction of justice“. “I don’t know, and so I don’t have an answer for the question”.

DOJ’s release claimed that Sessions’s Chief of Staff sent to Comey and other officials an email explaining the AG’s recusal and admonishing them from briefing Sessions on the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey said in his statement that in a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office on Feb.14, Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn that is part of a wider probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

This has raised questions as to why Comey didn’t tell others, including the attorney general.

In Comey’s own words, this is a big deal, and it’s not about Republicans or Democrats.

Private citizen James Comey gave everyone with a stake in Thursday’s Senate hearing a certain measure of what they wanted. The president told him, “I hope you can let this go“, and he took it as more than a mere suggestion. He is a good guy. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”. Comey said Trump didn’t issue a direct order to Comey to release Flynn from the investigation, but “I took it as a direction”. “And we don’t call the press to say, ‘hey, you got that thing wrong about the sensitive topic.’ We have to leave it there”. James Risch asked whether he was aware of anyone ever being charged with obstruction of justice for saying they hoped for something, like Trump supposedly hoped he would lay off Flynn? Was there a pause for a moment?

Comey used the “L word” again while explaining why he made a decision to take notes during his meetings with the president.

“Of course there needs to be a degree of independence between [the Department of Justice], FBI, and the White House, but a line of communication needs to be established”, Ryan said.

“The attorney general was not silent”, Prior said. His testimony neither exonerated nor indicted any of the principals beyond what had been publicly stated before.