One of the most reliable patterns of Donald Trump’s presidency may be his ability to undercut his own aides – even mere hours after they attempted to defend him.

Latest terrorist attacks in England have given Donald Trump the much needed fuel to reiterate his travel ban from certain “dangerous” countries.

Sanders said the president had asked the Justice Department to pursue an expedited hearing at the Supreme Court, adding that Trump “wants to go as far and as strong as possible under the Constitution to protect the people of this country”.

In the same series of tweets on Monday morning, Trump doubled-down on his call for a “travel ban”, affirming what lawyers and activists have argued all along: that his proposed restriction on immigration from a number of Muslim-majority countries amounts to a ban on Muslim immigration to the United States.

But Rove said Trump did himself the most damage in his final tweet in which he said the government already is doing “extreme vetting” on people coming into the country.

Asked about the contradiction at a press conference, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demurred.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the United States of America in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan said.”When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate”. “He cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country”.

The president’s legal team tried to claim the ban applied to everyone from those nations equally, so it wasn’t unconstitutional, but courts weren’t sold – in part because of the president’s statements on Twitter.

In his tweets, Trump insisted on calling the measure a “travel ban”.

Trump’s executive order on immigration is headed to the highest court after the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on May 25 upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the implementation of Trump’s order.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gorsuch will rule against Trump if the court takes up the issue of the executive order. Trump would prevail with the support of five justices. The revised order has also been stayed by the judiciary, and the case has now reached the Supreme Court for a final verdict.

The tweet storm that is Trump’s favored public communication may well be a preemptive strike.

Mr. Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against terrorism soon after the London attack.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next week on the travel ban. In this case, the -BF indicates Ferguson wrote the tweet. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

George Washington University law professor Orin Kerr, a former Justice Department prosecutor who was appeared before the Supreme Court, said the tweets make it harder for Trump’s lawyers now to argue ― as other White House officials have tried ― that the “travel ban” wasn’t really a “travel ban”.

And the President’s priority in protecting the people is very clear.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office. Still, the courts have also blocked that directive.