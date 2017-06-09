Trump calls ex-FBI director Comey a “leaker” after testimony

President Trump implied in a Friday morning tweet that fired FBI Director James Comey lied during his lengthy testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee a day earlier, but said the remarks cleared his name.

Surprising many, Trump had remained silent on Twitter throughout the day on Thursday, when Washington was riveted by Comey’s first public comments since the president fired him early last month.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Also during the open session, Comey said he did not know for sure why he was sacked, and he accused the Trump administration of trying to “defame” him and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comey, who was sacked May 9 amid his investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, also revealed that he orchestrated a disclosure of details about conversations he had with Trump. They did it with sophistication. “It’s my judgement that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in explosive testimony that threatened to undermine the Trump presidency.

Comey said one of the reasons he felt compelled to speak out was the administration’s shifting rationale for his firing.

He also admitted that he had leaked to the press memos describing his talks with Trump, saying he hoped the stories would spur the appointment of a special counsel to take over the investigation of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian Federation. The veteran lawman expressed confidence that could be a matter ripe for investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, though he declined to offer an opinion on whether it met such a threshold.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”. “I took it as, this is what he wants me to do”. Comey’s testimony is certain to dominate the question-and-answer session.

Discussing the meeting in which Comey says Trump asked him to back off Flynn, Democratic Sen.

“It’s a great question”, Comey replied. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”.

Comey also made clear that political entanglement in law enforcement has cut across party lines.

Thursday’s hearing included discussion of that e-mail investigation, as Comey disclosed that then Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed him to refer to the issue as a “matter” not an “investigation”. Instead, Trump let his lawyer do the talking for him.

“There should be no fuzz on this”.

Trump has begrudgingly accepted that assessment.

The Russia investigation is now being handled by a high-powered special prosecutor.