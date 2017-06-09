Trump claims ‘total and complete vindication’ from ‘leaker’ Comey

Comey’s firing on May 9 set off a political firestorm, raising suspicions among Democrats and others that the White House was trying to blunt the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe.

Trump said: ‘Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!’

Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation meddled in the election. The veteran lawman expressed confidence that could be a matter ripe for investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, though he declined to offer an opinion on whether it met such a threshold.

That came almost a decade after Comey, whom Trump recently derided as “a showboat”, first stepped onto the national stage with testimony about his hospital visit with the attorney general to prevent the reauthorization of a domestic surveillance program. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

Trump claimed “total and complete vindication” from the Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing, in which Comey accused him of lying and requesting the FBI to end a criminal investigation.

Comey made his comments as the packed hearing got underway, bringing Washington and parts of the country to a halt as all eyes were glued on televisions showing the hearing.

Kasowitz added that Comey’s actions should be investigated.

“In this morning’s tweet, My Trump said: “.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Based on the testimony already released, Comey will have no such hesitation on Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”, Comey replied. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m.

Perhaps the most revealing part of Comey’s testimony was his admission that after he was sacked he leaked one of these memos to a friend. “Much of that time was spent under the eye of his take-charge personal lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, one of the cabinet members he trusts most”.

On the other hand, Donald Trump Jr’s tweet about how “there is no ambiguity” about his father’s orders represents the other point of view. He said Lynch asked him to call the Clinton email probe “a matter” instead of an investigation.

Both the conversation between Trump and Comey about Flynn and the firing itself were obstructive acts, she said.

Trump also retweeted a comment from attorney Alan Dershowitz?, who had written: “We should stop talking about obstruction of justice“.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tried to brush off the conclusion as Trump being new to the White House, but Sen. “He wanted to scuttle the investigation – it is hard to see it any other way”, she said. It is quite possibly this kind of thinking, the author claims, that was behind Trump’s desire to let Flynn off the hook. Mueller and several congressional committees are investigating what USA intelligence agencies have concluded was effort by Russian Federation to help Trump win the election by discrediting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton through the hacking and disclosure of damaging emails and other steps. Vox has put together a collection of expert responses on the precise legal details of determining whether this counts as obstruction. With a few equivocal affirmations but generally more “perhaps”, and “could be”, the exact consequences of Comey’s testimony are still to be fully determined.