Trump Claims ‘Total and Complete Vindication’ in Wake of Comey Testimony

In explosive testimony yesterday before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI Director James Comey laid bare months of White House distrust in a highly anticipated hearing.

Trump blasted Comey in a tweet Friday morning, calling him a “leaker” and saying he was vindicated.

Trump himself was expected to dispute Comey’s claims that the president demanded loyalty and asked the FBI director to drop the investigation into Flynn, according to a person close to the president’s legal team who demanded anonymity because of not being authorised to discuss legal strategy. He also made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president. Trump tweeted in his first comments since the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s private attorney, addressed Comey’s actions Thursday in a brief news conference after Comey’s testimony.

“Of course, the Office of the President is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving in an administration, and, from before this president took office to this day, it is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications”, Kasowitz said in his statement Thursday.

“His boss, Attorney General Lynch, told him not to speak about a certain investigation, call it a ‘matter, ‘ but Jim Comey never had the wherewithal or the courage to report that to anybody”, Lewandowski said.

In his prepared remarks, Comey said Sessions “did not reply” and on Thursday added that he had “a recollection of [Sessions] just kind of looking at me”. Comey told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that he had hoped to prod the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Russian Federation investigation, which occurred last month.

Norm Eisen, who was special counsel for ethics in the Obama White House, said on Twitter the complaint was an “abuse of process” and that he and others would be filing a defense of Comey.

Under questioning yesterday, Comey strongly asserted the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation did indeed meddle in the 2016 election.

Comey’s judgment was validated shortly afterward: in early March, Sessions did indeed recuse himself from the entire Russian investigation, after it was revealed that the former senator and top Trump surrogate failed to disclose a series of meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”. The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.