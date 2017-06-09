Trump claims victory after Comey testimony, calls fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director ‘a leaker’

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

“I have no idea” if a taping system exists, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.

President Trump has broken the silence he maintained during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday, saying on Twitter that he was vindicated in the hearing that explored Russian meddling in the USA election, its ties to Trump’s security adviser, and Trump’s dealings with Comey. He potentially could also probe whether Trump sought to obstruct justice by trying to end the FBI investigation. As the president publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey, quote, General Flynn is a good guy.

Trump, in a tweet last month, implied there were tapes of him and Comey speaking. The veteran lawman expressed confidence that could be a matter ripe for investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, though he declined to offer an opinion on whether it met such a threshold.

Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

In his public testimony, Comey did not disclose any links between Trump advisers and alleged Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 USA presidential election, an issue that has distracted from White House policy goals such as overhauling the US healthcare system and cutting taxes.

Trump has scheduled a joint news conference for Friday afternoon with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Two days after Comey was sacked, The New York Times reported on a January conversation – allegedly sourced from those Comey told about the encounter – in which Comey claimed Trump asked him for his loyalty.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey. “He never said it in form and he never said it in substance”.

Kasowitz accused Comey of misleading senators about the timing of his leak – Comey said he did it only after being alarmed by a tweet in which the president said the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation boss “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

The president also told Russian diplomats the day after firing Comey that doing so relieved great pressure on him from the Russia investigation.

He was referencing Comey’s acknowledgment during his testimony that following a meeting with Trump, he had given a written memo to a friend and asked him to pass it along to a reporter.

“My judgment was I need to get that out into the public square”, he said.

The February meeting was one of several one-on-one encounters that Comey said made him feel such intense discomfort that he felt compelled to document them in memos.