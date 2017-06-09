Ousted FBI Director James Comey provided a lot of answers during his public testimony before a Senate committee Thursday, but he left one substantial question unanswered: How did the FBI know Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to step aside from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russian Federation ties?

The younger Trump said Comey’s credibility “has to be shot” after his testimony, which centered on a February 14 meeting between the president and the then-FBI director after the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Mr Comey said, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over the president’s.

Now that silence has been well and truly broken.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”, Trump tweeted.

Two days after Comey was sacked, The New York Times reported on a January conversation – allegedly sourced from those Comey told about the encounter – in which Comey claimed Trump asked him for his loyalty. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) if he thought the president’s actions urging Comey to drop an investigation of booted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn constituted obstruction of justice. He also said that he had not requested Mr Comey’s “loyalty”, as claimed by Mr Comey.

In his public testimony, Comey did not disclose any links between Trump advisers and alleged Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, an issue that has distracted from White House policy goals such as overhauling the USA healthcare system and cutting taxes.

Ultimately, Comey said of Trump, “I take him at his word”, that he was sacked because of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ongoing Russian Federation investigation.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified”, Kasowitz said.

He also advised Sessions that he should protect the Federal Bureau of Investigation from the influence of the White House.

Mr Trump tweeted in his first comments since the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing yesterday.

“I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting”, Comey said. He potentially could also probe whether Trump sought to obstruct justice by trying to end the FBI investigation.

Comey said Trump did not attempt to get him to drop the overall Russian Federation investigation, just the part of if that related to Flynn, who the president fired in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations a year ago with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Trump said Comey had called him on the phone in the weeks that followed to tell the president he wasn’t under investigation.

But Mr Comey implies a pattern of deliberate behaviour that’s more than just tripping over boundaries.

Comey said one of the reasons he felt compelled to speak out was the administration’s shifting rationale for his firing.

“The president also never told Mr. Comey, ‘I need loyalty”. The White House announced late Thursday that Trump would be holding a press conference with Iohannis.

Comey’s memos were “arguably government documents”, he said in a blog post, adding that “the admission of leaking the memos is problematic given the overall controversy involving leakers undermining the administration”.

When Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Comey why he didn’t stop and say, “Mr president this is wrong” over the Flynn probe, Comey said “maybe if I were stronger I would have”.