Trump declares ‘total vindication’ in tweets on Comey

Comey’s almost three-hour testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee was his first chance to speak in public about the meetings and conversations he had with Trump during the months before being fired.

Comey testified that after he was sacked, he gave copies of the memos he wrote about his meetings with Trump to “a friend of mine to share” with reporters. In early March, a week after Sessions recused himself from the Russian Federation probe, the Huffington Post reported on a “likely” third meeting between Sessions and Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel near the White House.

Comey told senators he was driven to share the contents of his memos with the press through an intermediary after Trump tweeted ominously on May 12 about the possibility of taped recordings of his conversations with Comey.

Sacked FBI director James Comey provided a cinematic opening to what promised to be blockbuster testimony.

He said Federal Bureau of Investigation colleagues were as “shocked and troubled as I was” by Trump’s comments urging an end to the probe of Flynn.

The president has made it clear punishing leakers is a priority, after multiple anonymously sourced stories from the White House and intelligence community have plagued his administration.

Former FBI director James Comey is greeted by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.at the beginning of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey said, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over the president’s. Rubio used his seven-minute stint to blunt allegations that the president’s behavior toward Comey constituted an obstruction of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of Russian Federation.

Understanding the ways in which the White House appears to be seeking to reframe Comey’s statements requires a close reading of Kasowitz’s typo-ridden statement, as prepared for delivery.

Comey, who did not cut short the FBI probe, said he was “so stunned” by Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation of Flynn that he did not think at the time to tell Trump, “Mr. President, that’s wrong”. “Even after James Comey’s testimony, looks like we’re stuck with Donald Trump“. Comey said he would leave that to the special prosecutor investigating the case to decide.

“I took it as a direction”. He outraged Democrats past year with his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices, including the decision to publicly disclose the potential of new information 10 days before the election.

Trump reportedly told his legal team “I was right”, after watching 45 minutes of Comey’s testimony with his lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

“I think there’s going to be a “he said, he said” thing on this and I don’t have comment on it”, Ryan said.

Ultimately, Comey said of Trump, “I take him at his word”, that he was sacked because of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ongoing Russian Federation investigation. “I mean, this is a president of the United States with me alone saying ‘I hope this.’ I took it as, this is what he wants me to do”.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, he said.

“But in that same interview, the president said, ‘In one case I called him, and in one case he called me.’ Is that an accurate statement?”

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month. “That happened. It’s about as unfake as you can possibly get“.

The FBI is now investigating Trump’s campaign team and his associates and whether they played any role in colluding with Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.