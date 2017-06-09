Trump feels ‘totally vindicated’ by Comey testimony, attorney says

But that did not satisfy Democrats, who said there was no reason for them not to divulge the details.

“Well I do mean it in a contentious way, I don’t understand why you’re not answering our questions”. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. “I hope you can let this go”.

DETROW: He did not want to get into the specifics of that particular story, and he stuck to the broad-scale, I have not felt pressure.

Comey’s testimony – released Wednesday afternoon before senators headed into a classified briefing with Coats – jibes with reports that Trump wanted Coats and Rogers to publicly rebut Russian Federation stories. Mr. Comey also took this time to thank those who have served alongside him saying “It was the honor of my life to serve beside you to be part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation family”.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Democratic members of the intelligence committee asked McCabe and Coats about their interactions with Comey and the president.

That’s when Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) came through, grilling these bamas. If there isn’t, answer the questions.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was confident the witnesses could not detail their conversations with the president because they were “classified”, but reiterated his disappointment.

ROGERS: Not that I’m aware of.

KING: What you feel isn’t relevant, Admiral. “The question is why are you not answering the question?”

“This elaborate “we won’t answer” – they were in fact implying that there was something to discuss”, King said on MSNBC.

At 10 a.m. today, all of Washington – and much of the nation – will be fixed on former FBI Director James Comey and the Senate Intelligence Committee. “If there isn’t, answer the questions”.

Director Coats, you’ve said as well that it would be inappropriate to answer a simple question about whether the president asked for your assistance in blunting the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other officials attended a briefing at the White House on February 14.

The hearing, called to discuss Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) legislation but focused on Comey’s sacking – was watched by millions across the United States and was dubbed by the media as Washington’s Super Bowl. Warner responded. “Because that is what the questions are being asked about, reports that nobody has laid to rest here that the President intervened directly in an ongoing FBI investigation”.

If this is new posture the Trump administration intends to take with congressional oversight – officials will simply refuse to answer questions, because they feel like it – the scope of the crisis facing our political system is taking a turn for the worse.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel examined and cross-examined the group – picking over their answers repeatedly.

King noted that none of the men were answering any of the questions the American public has, but none of the men gave a shit because they all wanted off the hot seat. “We’ve got still to get the answers”, he said. After the hearing, Sen. Susan Collins joined her Democratic colleagues taking issue with the lack of answers from Coats and Rogers.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it’s standard practice for executive branch officials, such as the ones who testified, to decline to discuss conversations with the president.

As leaders of the Senate Intel committee face questions from reporters.

There was a classified session for Wednesday’s hearing scheduled for the afternoon, but the witnesses were not among those supposed to appear. Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said the president “never” asked for loyalty “in form or substance”.

“I think we need you in the SCIF sooner than later”, Manchin said.