Trump grows discontented with Attorney General Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump has reportedly soured on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, privately disparaging one of his earliest campaign allies as the source of the administration’s ongoing legal struggles.

That “sourness” was on full display Monday morning as Donald Trump addressed the Justice Department as if it were a foreign government-one that didn’t agree with Trump on how to handle his Muslim ban.

In March Sessions made a decision to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia probe, which is also looking into allegations that the president’s campaign colluded with Moscow, among other things.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Comey once asked Sessions not to leave him alone with the president, fearing another inappropriate encounter over Flynn.

“They wholly undercut the idea that there is some rational process behind the president’s decisions”, said former acting solicitor general Walter Dellinger, in The Times’ report.

Lawyers told the Times Trump’s public attacks on the DOJ are indicative of how he feels about the man leading it.

“He’s unhappy when the results don’t come in”, Rivkin said.

“What he’s saying is, “I’m the president, I’m the tough guy, I wanted a very tough travel ban and the damn lawyers are weakening it” – and clients complain about lawyers all the time“, Alan M. Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, told the Times. “I see this more as a client complaining about his lawyer“. The Washington Post’s Robert Costa wrote, citing unnamed “aides familiar”, that “Trump left WH in a fury on Friday, fuming about Sessions’s recusal and telling aides that Sessions shouldn’t have recused himself”.

Miller said the next few days could reshape the direction of the Russian Federation investigation, after Congress questions deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday and Comey on Thursday.

A senior administration official said Trump has not stopped burning about the decision, in occasional spurts, toward Sessions. The next day was his fateful tweet about President Barack Obama conducting a “wiretapp” of Trump Tower during the campaign, an allegation that was widely debunked.

Still, the Times’ sources said, Trump was wary of more firings, after the ouster of FBI Director James Comey caused such an outcry.